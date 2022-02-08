Black Coffee meets his 'twin' at a gig

Grammy award-nominated DJ Black Coffee was left surprised when he saw his “twin” in the audience at his gig over the weekend. The “Drive” hitmaker was playing at the newly opened Cabo Beach Club in Cape Town and bumped into what appeared to be his look-alike in the crowd.

Taking to Twitter, Black Coffee shared a clip of the moment while he was playing Don't Take It Personal by Jimi Jules, captioning the post “Ngithe ngiyodlala kanti sengiqedile (I said I was going to play but it looks like we are done).” Ngithe ngiyodlala kanti sengiqedile😏 pic.twitter.com/aqCVYui7eL — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) February 7, 2022 The twin in question turns out to also be a DJ that goes by the name DJ Phumzo Damba and replied to his post and said: “It's all love Bhuti ❤️❤️❤️, thank you so much.”

It's all love Bhuti ❤️❤️❤️, thank you so much. — Phumzo (@RealPhumzo) February 7, 2022 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luphumzo Damba (@phumzo_) The “Superman” star recently celebrated one of his songs being featured in the new ”Matrix“ movie. “The Matrix Resurrections” is the latest film from “The Matrix” franchise. Last year, he took to his social media platforms to reflect on the proud moment.

He began his post by explaining that seven years ago, shortly after losing his father, he made a song dedicated to him. The same song “Inkodlo Kamashimane” has now been featured in the popular movie franchise. Black Coffee remarked that he had been "humbled beyond belief" to wrap up his year with the feature.