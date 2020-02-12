Black Coffee reflects on life-changing accident in candid IG post









2019 didn't come without its challenges for the internationally-recognised DJ. Picture: @realblackcoffee/Instagram While South Africa celebrated the release of former president Nelson Mandela from prison on Tuesday, music producer and DJ Black Coffee took a moment to reflect on an incident that changed his life forever, resulting in his left arm being paralysed. Exactly 30 years ago, the "Drive" producer was involved in a horrific accident which took two other lives. Feeling grateful and nostalgic, he posted a heartfelt message on Instagram alongside a newspaper clipping of Mandela when he was released from jail 27 years ago. "It’s been 30 years. 30 years ago excatly (sic) at this hour I was in hospital in pain after an accident that took 2 lives while we were celebrating the release of this great human being Nelson Mandela from 27 years of prison," Black Coffee wrote.

The post gives some insight into the inner demons the producer has to face on a daily basis. But it seems, he chooses instead to focus on the positives.

"Reflecting on the pain I have been and still going thru while on a journey of recovery learning to accept the new me while being selfless about God’s plans with me," he added.

2019 didn't come without its challenges for the internationally-recognised DJ. Currently, he's going through a messy divorce with estranged wife Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa.

Luckily, fans were on standby to give their messages of encouragement and support.

"Continue to rise you wonderful human," commented one.

Another wrote: "There is wisdom in pain, and only those that are able to endure, are able to find true enlightenment."