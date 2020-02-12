While South Africa celebrated the release of former president Nelson Mandela from prison on Tuesday, music producer and DJ Black Coffee took a moment to reflect on an incident that changed his life forever, resulting in his left arm being paralysed.
Exactly 30 years ago, the "Drive" producer was involved in a horrific accident which took two other lives. Feeling grateful and nostalgic, he posted a heartfelt message on Instagram alongside a newspaper clipping of Mandela when he was released from jail 27 years ago.
"It’s been 30 years. 30 years ago excatly (sic) at this hour I was in hospital in pain after an accident that took 2 lives while we were celebrating the release of this great human being Nelson Mandela from 27 years of prison," Black Coffee wrote.