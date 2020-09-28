Black Coffee responds to Prince Kaybee saying he is a bigger DJ than him

Like your favourite reality show, some of South Africa’s biggest names in the music industry just continue to serve the drama. In what could only be described as season 2, episode 2 of the Prince Kaybee verses Black Coffee show, the two DJ’s exchanged words again on Twitter. And as usual, they were fighting words. It all started when Kaybee decided to share an interview clip in which controversial producer Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi suggested that Nasty C was only signed to Def Jam Records because of who he knows and not because he is one of Mzansi’s biggest stars like Prince Kaybee. Kaybee uploaded the clip on his Twitter account and said: “When I said I’m the biggest selling DJ they called me arrogant. There you go mate”.

When I said I’m the biggest selling Dj they called me arrogant. There you go mate🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/z3yfjCF2OP — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) September 26, 2020

The tweet received mixed reactions from tweeps.

Some said that Nota “was wrong” while others asked Kaybee how he was able to say he was the biggest DJ when Black Coffee was still alive and well.

When a tweep asked him if he was bigger than Black Coffee, in a now-deleted tweet, he said: “way bigger mate, my numbers are crazy but because it’s me it won’t trend or get noticed”.

When black coffee fires shots he makes sure.😭😭

Someone check Princess if he’s okay🥴#PitoriRewindz pic.twitter.com/cebihAeqTV — Gugz.🦄 (@GuguSeritsane) September 27, 2020

Naturally, this got the TL talking and soon the DJ’s were trending.

While Coffee’s fans hit back at Kaybee, the “Hosh” hitmaker tried to clarify what he meant but his explanation was a little too late.

“I didn’t say I’m bigger than him, I said Rremino (my album) did over 150 million streams which makes it the biggest selling house music album since 2019. Please stop creating stories”, tweeted Kaybee.

I ddnt say I’m bigger than him, I said Rremino (my album) did over 150 million streams which makes it the biggest selling house music album since 2019. Please stop creating stories💀 https://t.co/F76BjL75iw — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) September 26, 2020

However, the receipts don’t lie.

Coffee responded to Kaybee with what tweeps have labelled, a mature approach.

“Comparison is a thief of joy, do your thing”.