Black Coffee wins court battle to fund Enhle Mbali’s lifestyle
Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa has lost her legal battle seeking to make her estranged husband, internationally renowned DJ Black Coffee, pay millions in legal fees and maintenance.
Black Coffee walked away victorious last week when a judge in the Johannesburg High Court ruled that her demands were not only unsubstantiated but also that they weren't reasonable.
According to Sunday World, Mlotshwa said that she had become accustomed to a lavish lifestyle of luxury cars, holidays and high taste in fashion, and Black Coffee could afford this as he earned R100 million per annum as a DJ.
In the court ruling, the judge ordered that she only get R15 000 a month for spousal maintenance and R50 000 in child support.
The actress had demanded that Black Coffee pay her more than R131 000 in monthly maintenance, made up of R80 000 child maintenance for their two minor children, R30 000 for groceries and household items and R17 800 for her beauty cosmetics.
In addition, she had demanded that he pay her medical bills as she had allegedly suffered depression due to stress relating to their highly publicised divorce.
This was revealed in papers filed earlier this year.
Mlotshwa's application was dismissed, with costs.
In September Mlotshwa altered her legal documents adding that she lost jobs because of her ex-husband.
“I was under pressure from the respondent to not take up acting events as he would not accept me doing any romantic or intimate scenes.
“This demand by the respondent immediately caused many TV production companies and with numerous projects that I had been lined up for, to cancel or drop me from their lists of actresses,” read Mlotshwa’s legal statement.