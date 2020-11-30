Black Coffee wins court battle to fund Enhle Mbali’s lifestyle

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa has lost her legal battle seeking to make her estranged husband, internationally renowned DJ Black Coffee, pay millions in legal fees and maintenance.

Black Coffee walked away victorious last week when a judge in the Johannesburg High Court ruled that her demands were not only unsubstantiated but also that they weren't reasonable.

According to Sunday World, Mlotshwa said that she had become accustomed to a lavish lifestyle of luxury cars, holidays and high taste in fashion, and Black Coffee could afford this as he earned R100 million per annum as a DJ.

In the court ruling, the judge ordered that she only get R15 000 a month for spousal maintenance and R50 000 in child support.

The actress had demanded that Black Coffee pay her more than R131 000 in monthly maintenance, made up of R80 000 child maintenance for their two minor children, R30 000 for groceries and household items and R17 800 for her beauty cosmetics.