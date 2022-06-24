Black Coffee's son, Esona, celebrates producing on Drake's dance album

While a lot of the local hype around Drake's new album "Honestly, Nevermind" has been directed towards Black Coffee, who executive produced the album, and Tresor, who co-wrote and added vocals to several songs, one thing that's flown under the radar is that the veteran House DJ's son Esona also produced on it. “It is such an honour to be a part of this album with so many talented artists and I'm blessed to work with The Greatest Of All Time to bring you "Texts Go Green". Special thanks to @realblackcoffee @champagnepapi @ovo40 And so much love for @tresorofficial @andmeandyou @rampa_keinemusik @gordoszn who brought this project to life! DRAKE DID!!! 🦉 Honestly, Nevermind 🤐.”

Story continues below Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SONA (@esonaaaa) The young DJ and producer produced and co-wrote one of the album standouts, “Texts Go Green” alongside Drake and the rapper's frequent collaborator Noel Cadastre. Now, a week after the Canadian rapper released his surprise dance album, which comes just nine months after his record-breaking "Certified Lover Boy" album, Esona last night hosted an exclusive dinner at Sandton night spot Zioux to celebrate his placement. Despite some lukewarm reviews, the album broke music streamer Apple Music's first day worldwide streams record for a dance album on release day.

During the dinner last night, Black Coffee was pictured delivering a speech commemorating his son's achievement. Later in the evening, he went on to post a video of Esona playing “Texts Go Green” by the DJ booth, which Drake reposted shortly after on his Instagram Stories. Esona is among an illustrious list of producers on the album that includes Noah “40” Shebib, Tay Keith, Vinylz, Cubeatz, Gordo, Beau Nox, Alex Lustig, Kid Masterpiece and Richard Zastenker.