Things between founding members Bongani “Mörda” Mohosana and Thabo “Smol” Mabogwane have taken a rather nasty turn. Black Motion’s post of a court verdict and a vandalised studio on Instagram has revealed just how bad things are between the “brothers”.

Story continues below Advertisement

The caption read: “Tick Tock. ‘Always enter like a kitten and leave like a lion. But NEVER enter like a lion and leave like a kitten. Always be humble’.” The court letter, dated January 10, states that in a matter between Spirit Motion (applicant) and Bongani Robert Mohosana (respondent), Mohasana has to replace the studio equipment owned by the music group. “The respondent is to restore possession of the recording studio apparatus (listed in annexure A of the court order) to the applicant by no later than Friday, January 13, at 5pm.

The post confirmed what many had hoped would not be the case – that the founding members have gone their separate ways. Morda is pushing his solo career and there is a new member, Problem Child Ten83. Fans are certainly not taking the split well. After all, the duo have blessed them with amazing performances and music for over a decade and now they are no longer working together.

Story continues below Advertisement

As they trended for the court interdict and the pictures of the broken door, fans expressed their feelings about the break-up. @unclescrooch said: “This feud with Black Motion breaks my heart. These gents are legends.💔” This feud with Black Motion breaks my heart. These gents are legends 💔 — 𝗢𝗳𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀𝗲 𝗠𝘄𝗮𝘀𝗲 🔥🚀 (@unclescrooch) January 11, 2023 @SaneleMalamlela said: “Man Thabo has been fighting to keep Black Motion going no matter what happens. So sad he gets sabotaged every time he means to do so. He should soldier on, I really wish him the best 🙏🤍🫂.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Man Thabo has been fighting to keep Black Motion going no matter what happens. So sad he gets sabotaged everytime he makes means to do so. He should soldier on, I really wish him the best 🙏🤍🫂 — Sun-El Malamlel (@SaneleMalamlela) January 11, 2023 @Thokozani_M1 said: “A lot of people expected Morda to fail dismally as a solo artist but nah he gave us a fire album. What happened to black motion is nothing new tbh. Friendships end, Goals change, Groups split up. “Attacking Dj Zinhle for the black motion drama is really unnecessary.” A lot of people expected Morda to fail dismally as a solo artist but nah he gave us a fire album. What happened to black motion is nothing new tbh. Friendships end, Goals change, Groups split up. Attacking Dj Zinhle for the black motion drama is really unnecessary — MadamTee®️ (@Thokozani_M1) January 11, 2023 @Dona_Soprano said: “#BlackMotion breaking up was rather sad, but them ALSO taking each other to court for material things is painful to see.

“We were excited that they’re playing Hi Ibiza just the other day? Money continues to bamboozle & divide us 💔 Goldfish’s been touring the world for 15 yrs 🤷🏿.” #BlackMotion breaking up was rather sad, but them ALSO taking each other to court for material things is painful to see. We were excited that they're playing Hi Ibiza just the other day?



Money continues to bamboozle & divide us 💔



Goldfish's been touring the world for 15 yrs 🤷🏿 — Dona Soprano (@Dona_Soprano) January 11, 2023 @Kgomotsomeso said: “Oh man I really hope Black Motion can sit down, scream at each other, cry, remain in silence but before leaving make up and work towards a resolution. “No one wins with this feud. Not the brand, not the talent, definitely not the fans.”