'Blood And Water' star Ama Qamata tests positive for Covid-19

Blood & Water and Gomora actress Ama Qamata has said she tested positive for Covid-19.

Qamata, who plays Puleng Khumalo in Netflix's Blood & Water, made her results public through a video on Instagram Live, and reassured her fans she was only experiencing mild symptoms.

“I just want to take this video to announce that I have tested positive for Covid-19.

"I feel fine, honestly. I have very mild symptoms. The only thing I’m experiencing is just that I can’t smell or taste anything. Other than that I feel fine.”

She also used the opportunity to encourage people to follow lockdown regulations put in place to help curb the spread of the virus, and asked people to stay at home as much as they could to avoid going out unless it was absolutely necessary.