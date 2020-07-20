'Blood And Water' star Ama Qamata tests positive for Covid-19
Blood & Water and Gomora actress Ama Qamata has said she tested positive for Covid-19.
Qamata, who plays Puleng Khumalo in Netflix's Blood & Water, made her results public through a video on Instagram Live, and reassured her fans she was only experiencing mild symptoms.
“I just want to take this video to announce that I have tested positive for Covid-19.
"I feel fine, honestly. I have very mild symptoms. The only thing I’m experiencing is just that I can’t smell or taste anything. Other than that I feel fine.”
She also used the opportunity to encourage people to follow lockdown regulations put in place to help curb the spread of the virus, and asked people to stay at home as much as they could to avoid going out unless it was absolutely necessary.
“I just have to tell everyone to stay indoors. If there’s no reason to leave your house, don’t. If you’re leaving your house make sure you guys sanitise, keep your distance, wear your mask and guys we’re gonna get through this. Like the saying goes: 'tough times never last, only tough people last', so we’ll be fine,” she said.
See below:
ama qamata tested positive for covid 🙏🏾💔 pic.twitter.com/NRBgh9VWV8— #BreonnaTaylor (@bougielikeb) July 17, 2020
Following the news, her timeline was filled with good wishes.
Haha I will be fine❤️😂 thank you!! https://t.co/ZbaMTvv2fq— #BloodandWater (@ama_qamata) July 17, 2020
Get well soon Sis @ama_qamata ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/OnYiaH0gDL— EAZY out Everywhere!! ❤️ (@Buyanin_) July 17, 2020
@ama_qamata I wish you nothing but the best ❤ i hope you recover fully from what you going through 🥺🤞🏼👏.get well soon dear ❤😘.— Sihle Maseko (@SihleSteleka) July 17, 2020
By His stripes I am healed🙏🏾— #BloodandWater (@ama_qamata) July 17, 2020
Amen and thank you❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/iSAKHssj3m
What did I do to deserve you guys?🥺❤️ Thank you so much❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/ZZr943ZTXY— #BloodandWater (@ama_qamata) July 17, 2020