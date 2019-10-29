Boity avoids being scammed thanks to Twitter police
However the user turned out to be a catfish and was exposed by the person whose pictures she has been using.
Ok sisi. https://t.co/IMq2jMmUfw— #OwnYourThrone👑 (@Boity) October 25, 2019
After Boity was alerted to the catfish, she thanked her followers. She said, "Thank goodness I saw this in time!! This is so disheartening!"
Boitu, please note that this account is using my pictures and I’ve spent the whole day trying to report it. I don’t mind you helping but the person you are helping is not the person in the picture.— lungie (@Lungiie_lu) October 25, 2019
Boity also said that she spoke to the catfish user via direct message and that she apologised to the star.
Wiiiiiiild!!! Thank goodness I saw this in time!! This is so disheartening! https://t.co/ivERhWFpIR— #OwnYourThrone👑 (@Boity) October 25, 2019
We spoke in the DMs and she promised that she would apologize and I’m glad she did. I believe her and I hope we can all forgive her. ❤️🙏🏾 https://t.co/VPE4c1R2R8— #OwnYourThrone👑 (@Boity) October 25, 2019