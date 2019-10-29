Boity avoids being scammed thanks to Twitter police









Boity Thulo. Picture: Instagram

Television presenter and rapper Boity avoided being scammed this past weekend all thanks to the Twitter police. This come after the star was asked on the social media platform for R900 from a user who said she needed it for rent money.

In the new deleted tweet, the user said, ""Hi sis Boity could kindly please help me with rent money. I'm Short of R900. Thank you in advance. And God bless."





The "Wuz Dat?" hit maker then responded saying, "Ok sisi".

Boitu, please note that this account is using my pictures and I’ve spent the whole day trying to report it. I don’t mind you helping but the person you are helping is not the person in the picture. — lungie (@Lungiie_lu) October 25, 2019

Wiiiiiiild!!! Thank goodness I saw this in time!! This is so disheartening! https://t.co/ivERhWFpIR — #OwnYourThrone👑 (@Boity) October 25, 2019

We spoke in the DMs and she promised that she would apologize and I’m glad she did. I believe her and I hope we can all forgive her. ❤️🙏🏾 https://t.co/VPE4c1R2R8 — #OwnYourThrone👑 (@Boity) October 25, 2019

However the user turned out to be a catfish and was exposed by the person whose pictures she has been using.After Boity was alerted to the catfish, she thanked her followers. She said, "Thank goodness I saw this in time!! This is so disheartening!"Boity also said that she spoke to the catfish user via direct message and that she apologised to the star.