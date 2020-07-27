Boity calling the Bible the 'epitome of patriarchy' causes Twitter uproar

Local media personality Boity has upset some Twitter users with remarks about the Bible and Christianity. Taking to her Twitter account on Sunday the “Boity: Own Your Throne“ reality TV star replied to a Twitter user asking ”what ruined religion for you?“. She said: “Lack of female voices and representation especially in the Bible. Also, the journey didn’t fill up the void in my soul the way I was brought up to believe it would.” Lack of female voices and representation especially in the Bible. Also, the journey didn’t fill up the void in my soul the way I was brought up to believe it would. https://t.co/tlB9182LXF — #OwnYourThrone👑 (@Boity) July 26, 2020 Following this the “Wuz Dat?“ rapper tweeted that the Bible is the ”epitome of patriarchy”. Lol! The Bible is the epitome of patriarchy. Thoroughly. 🤷🏾‍♀️ — #OwnYourThrone👑 (@Boity) July 26, 2020 Many religious tweeps disagreed with her statement and voiced their opinions in her mentions.

There's nothing wrong with patriarchy nor matriarchy but the problem is with the way society abuses power once someone is in charge. The holy book has no flaws in it. It's the epitome of perfection from Genesis to Revelation. 😎😎😎 — Prince Laurent II 🤴 (@ilbelgicain) July 26, 2020

Your view is very biased since you don't believe because you are an African traditional priest — Kateka 🤴 (@DanielNyimbili3) July 26, 2020

It's an insult to those who believe it, if you don't and don't understand it, better to do what alignes with your faith, issues of faith and people"s choices should be respected. — Man2Man (@2020_Pain_) July 26, 2020

Perhaps u should read it more thoroughly. Starting with Eve, Sarah, Esther, The Queen of Sheba, Ruth, Deborah, Mary mother of Jesus, Mary Magdalene, the Samaritan woman at the well and many more that are mentioned. But quoting one or two scriptures out of context is misleading😉 — Tumisho Masha (@TumishoMasha) July 26, 2020

The same can be said about alot of other religions and other beliefs systems. The Bible is a document that has historical, political and economic context. It's important to read anything contextually and with understanding. And the lack thereof has lead to oppression. — Makgotso M 💋 (@MakgotsoM1) July 26, 2020

However, some agreed with her statement.

I agree hundred and fifty percent with you on that. It is unfortunate that we have lost the greatest achievements and lessons from our own history. Women lead and fought for Africa but the religion puts those women at the back of everything and men in the front. — Morena Thebe 🇱🇸🧙🏾‍♂️🇱🇸 (@Nna_Thebe) July 27, 2020

I am a christain but I also observed the same thing when I red the old testament! — IG: hlengekile_lubanyana (@hlengekile1) July 26, 2020

Thank you Queen 👑 for bringing up this conversation, people catch feelings instead of engaging and debating like the show #abafundisi. That book is questionable and some Christians only quote a verse that tries to justify whatever they are talking about. — I DON'T AND WON'T RAPE (@PM_NKOSI) July 26, 2020

As the debate about Christianity and patriarchy continued in her post, Boity also said: “You telling me that book was a record of years of people’s Holy encounters and they barely got 10 nyana WOMEN to talk about their moments with Jesus? Gurl, bye.”

You telling me that book was a record of years of people’s Holy encounters and they barely got 10 nyana WOMEN to talk about their moments with Jesus? Gurl, bye. — #OwnYourThrone👑 (@Boity) July 26, 2020

Furthermore, the “Bakae“ rapper explained that she has gone on her journey with religion and that she found it didn’t speak to her due to the lack of representation with regards to race, gender and that she was left with more questions and didn’t feel a connection.

“Look man, I’ve gone through the religious journey. Went to church. I read the book. Found little to no form of representation in there. Not race, barely gender, not a name, not much. I was left with more questions than connection. And then I found my way👏. Each to their own. “

Look man, I’ve gone through the religious journey. Went to church. I read the book. Found little to no form of representation in there. Not race, barely gender, not a name, not much. I was left with more questions than connection. And then I found my way👏🏾. Each to their own. ❤️ — #OwnYourThrone👑 (@Boity) July 26, 2020

Many users agreed with her that religion is a personal journey.

Same here Boity.



I don't get moved when I hear a gospel song or someone preaching.



People say I am weird.



I found my way with the "Underground Gang" and I have never been more at peace.



Konke kuhamba kahle nje. 🦴📿🙌🏾 — Mpondomise Elihle 🇿🇦 (@Siphoka95957575) July 26, 2020

That’s true Ausi. although I have never met anyone who actually has found all the answers in whatever spirituality they pursue, we all know enough to move to the next thing. Everyone must follow their own heart. All spiritual forms leave us with more questions than answers. — Simlet Sigidi (@SimletSigidi) July 26, 2020