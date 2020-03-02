EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Boity. Picture: Instagram
Boity labelled 'rude' for spicy comment about 'doppelgänger'

Boity's spicy comment to a fan who thinks she’s the rapper’s "doppelgänger" landed her in hot water on Sunday. 

Perhaps, reality TV star and rapper Boity Thulo meant no harm when she responded to Twitter user @Nala_prhyme’s post on social media about her friends pointing out that she reminds them of the "Boity: Own Your Throne" star. 

Taking to her Twitter page, Nala shared a picture of herself donning formal blue shorts and matching top, with a nude blazer captioning it: “Somebody tag @Boity... My friends say I remind them of her” accompanied by with a heart and a fire emoji.

Clearly a huge fan of Boity who has been rocking a similar look lately, the user received an unexpected reaction when the local star replied with "Via?" in response to the tweet.

Whether the fan resembles Boity or not, or perhaps her friends were merely making reference to their fashion sense.

However, tweeps agreed that Boity's comment was distasteful, with some labelling her "rude" and "mean".

Meanwhile, Boity recently celebrated 3,6 million fans on Instagram. Trailing behind with 3,5 million followers is Minnie Dlamini-Jones and Bonang Matheba with 3,4 million followers.


Boity Thulo

