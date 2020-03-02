Boity labelled 'rude' for spicy comment about 'doppelgänger'

Boity's spicy comment to a fan who thinks she’s the rapper’s "doppelgänger" landed her in hot water on Sunday. Perhaps, reality TV star and rapper Boity Thulo meant no harm when she responded to Twitter user @Nala_prhyme’s post on social media about her friends pointing out that she reminds them of the "Boity: Own Your Throne" star. Taking to her Twitter page, Nala shared a picture of herself donning formal blue shorts and matching top, with a nude blazer captioning it: “Somebody tag @Boity... My friends say I remind them of her” accompanied by with a heart and a fire emoji.

Somebody tag @Boity. My friends say I remind them of her❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/hpqcPpzkYc — Nala-Prhyme (@Nala_prhyme) March 1, 2020

Clearly a huge fan of Boity who has been rocking a similar look lately, the user received an unexpected reaction when the local star replied with "Via?" in response to the tweet.

Whether the fan resembles Boity or not, or perhaps her friends were merely making reference to their fashion sense.

However, tweeps agreed that Boity's comment was distasteful, with some labelling her "rude" and "mean".

This is mean. We can pretend it isn’t, but it is. The girl is striking her bossbitch pose, looking all kinds of confident and her caption is that she reminds people of you. How flattering is that? V/sweet. Y throw it in her face and throw her to the twitter wolves @Boity? Ya neh. https://t.co/NqcVhBWkbr — Ziaphora( phonetics: Zee-Ya-Po-Rah) (@ZiaphoraD) March 2, 2020

Boity 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/IMuBbFOf95 — The Coolest Kid On Radio (@Real_Magivano) March 1, 2020

Meanwhile, Boity recently celebrated 3,6 million fans on Instagram. Trailing behind with 3,5 million followers is Minnie Dlamini-Jones and Bonang Matheba with 3,4 million followers.



