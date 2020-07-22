Boity says she wants a wealthy man, Maps Maponyane reacts

Television personality and rapper Boity Thulo revealed she wants a wealthy man who can give her random money to spend. The "Bakae” hitmaker has kept a low profile with her love life since her public split from fellow rapper Cassper Nyovest many years ago. Taking to Twitter on Monday, the award-winning-musician shared:” Can’t wait for my husband to leave R100K on my dressing table for brunch with the girls.” While fans were still reeling over “R100K for brunch,” former "Top Billing" host and restaurant owner Maps Maponyane responded with a picture message that read: “I gotta go to work”. pic.twitter.com/EiLfEiavbm — Mr. Buns/Buns Out/Abuti Buns/Lebunza/Breadwinner (@MapsMaponyane) July 20, 2020 Fuelling romance rumours again.

It seems fans are rooting for the couple. Below are some of the Twitter reactions.

“Aoo Bathong (oh), abuti (brother) @MapsMaponyane dis you shooting your shot? I’m here for it,” commented Twitter user Nape Mapheto.

“Life is short just get in with it man up buns out and chin up go on son we will be here to support you,” added Siviwe Mangcu.

“So @MapsMaponyane had an entanglement with Boity while with @NomzamoMbatha,” wrote Sisanda Mthabela.

Boity had previously denied dating Maps insisting that they are merely good friends following numerous rumours sparked by the rapper.

On her reality show, “Boity: Own Your Throne” the duo were seen hugging and sitting cosying while having lunch at Maps eatery when Boity was heard saying: “Make me a kept woman, Maps. Make an honest woman out of me." To which Maps replied with: “Damn.”

Maps kept his relationships out of the spotlight after he broke up with former “Isibaya” actress, Nomzamo Mbatha.