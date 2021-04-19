Boity scammed by Twitter user seeking help

Rapper Boity has been scammed by a social media user who asked the star for help. Social media has become a great tool to highlight the plight of those who need help around the world. It has also become a place where people seek help for situations they can’t handle on their own, be it financial or health. And while the rate at which people seek help increases, so do the chances of scammers using this as a means to make a quick buck. This past weekend the media personality was conned into helping a Twitter user buy school shoes after he asked the star for help.

“Hey Boity, can you please help my young brother with a (pair of) school shoes, size 6 for boys. He has nothing to wear when going to school,” tweeted the user.

The “Wuz Dat” hitmaker responded saying: “Ok, no problem. Will DM you.”

After seeing Boity’s response, some users alerted the star that they too had been approached by the same tweep for help with school shoes.

The users stated that they had already sent the user money for school shoes.

One user then said, “I hope people like Boity won't be discouraged by this; we cannot have people taking advantage of other people's kindness for their own benefits”.

Boity replied back saying it was okay, “It happens. It’s ok. The intention to help was pure and that’s all that matters”.

It happens. It’s ok. The intention to help was pure and that’s all that matters. 🤷🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/CpcbF5wwy3 — 4436 OUT NOW (@Boity) April 17, 2021

This is not the first time something like this has happened to the star.

In 2019 the star avoided being scammed when Twitter users helped her when a user asked her for R900.