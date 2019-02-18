To all the psychopaths in my mentions defending Cleo/Bricks, you can go jump off the highest cliff. Until some evil cunt rapes your little sister (or some1 u love) you will continue being a raggedy ass rape apologist because you don’t give a flying fuck about the victim!! Tsek! https://t.co/mt6TfVQ2We— #BAKAE OUT NOW (@Boity) February 18, 2019
Rape victims never seem to catch a break neh. Even when their rapists are behind bars, y’all take pictures for SM so willy nilly. I was under the impression futsi that taking photos of inmates was not allowed. Anyway it’s nice there by South African men.— Kazzzzy (@Kazi_LE) February 17, 2019
The caption to the pictures was insensitive to the victim & those affected. That's the only thing that was wrong or not thought through.— Diamond In The Rough💖 (@LuhZandamela) February 18, 2019
I hope that's what this tweet is addressing & not Cleo's act of visiting his friend. https://t.co/LOvpbQorAR
South Africa is full of rapists waiting to manifest, it’s sickening how most men don’t see anything wrong with what DJ Cleo said, he can visit his friend but he shouldn’t portray him as a saint who was victimized.— Tomi Rikhotso (@TomiRikods) February 18, 2019
Cleo is telling the truth though, whether we like it or not justice was served, Race is not over and Bricks will come out like jubjub and make music. We aren’t going to do none about that, it is the law. That’s why they call it justice it protects both parties— 💉Bush🍁Dr👨🏾⚕️ (@LuvoMeli) February 17, 2019
We need friends like Dj cleo.#DateMyFamily #danieldrive pic.twitter.com/UC077XqFzK— Khutso 🍭 (@_Khutsotheboy) February 17, 2019
So we should abandon our family/Friends because of their sins? pic.twitter.com/GyZzewqgD6— IG:Una_rine6 (@phalanndwa6) February 18, 2019
I'd visit my friend who's in jail and serving his sentence. Dj Cleo did nothing wrong. I pray when I get into a trouble, I never have you as a friend. Y'all only friends when things are looking good. But once shit hits the fan, y'all phoof and disappear.— Mbongeni (@MGegana7) February 18, 2019