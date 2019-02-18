DJ Cleo and Brickz. Picture: Twitter

DJ Cleo’s recent posts with a convicted rapist, Sipho 'Brickz' Ndlovu lands him into hot water.



The duo reunited during a football match at Krugersdorp correctional services facility this week when Cleo made a surprise visit to the fallen kwaito artist who is serving 15 years behind bars for rape.





Taking to his Twitter page, the 'Eskhaleni' hitmaker posted several pictures of him with the former kwaito star, who was sentenced to 15 years for raping his minor niece - with the caption: " We all run our own races, he fell along the way....but the race is not over"





The caption has seemingly angered many Twitter users including 'Wuz Dat?' rapper Boity who bashed the local entertainer and music producer for supporting Brickz.

To all the psychopaths in my mentions defending Cleo/Bricks, you can go jump off the highest cliff. Until some evil cunt rapes your little sister (or some1 u love) you will continue being a raggedy ass rape apologist because you don’t give a flying fuck about the victim!! Tsek! https://t.co/mt6TfVQ2We — #BAKAE OUT NOW (@Boity) February 18, 2019

Rape victims never seem to catch a break neh. Even when their rapists are behind bars, y’all take pictures for SM so willy nilly. I was under the impression futsi that taking photos of inmates was not allowed. Anyway it’s nice there by South African men. — Kazzzzy (@Kazi_LE) February 17, 2019

The caption to the pictures was insensitive to the victim & those affected. That's the only thing that was wrong or not thought through.



I hope that's what this tweet is addressing & not Cleo's act of visiting his friend. https://t.co/LOvpbQorAR — Diamond In The Rough💖 (@LuhZandamela) February 18, 2019

South Africa is full of rapists waiting to manifest, it’s sickening how most men don’t see anything wrong with what DJ Cleo said, he can visit his friend but he shouldn’t portray him as a saint who was victimized. — Tomi Rikhotso (@TomiRikods) February 18, 2019

Cleo fans came to his defence, asking which crime did he commit for visiting his friend in prison.

Cleo is telling the truth though, whether we like it or not justice was served, Race is not over and Bricks will come out like jubjub and make music. We aren’t going to do none about that, it is the law. That’s why they call it justice it protects both parties — 💉Bush🍁Dr👨🏾‍⚕️ (@LuvoMeli) February 17, 2019

So we should abandon our family/Friends because of their sins? pic.twitter.com/GyZzewqgD6 — IG:Una_rine6 (@phalanndwa6) February 18, 2019