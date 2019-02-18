DJ Cleo and Brickz. Picture: Twitter
DJ Cleo’s recent posts with a convicted rapist, Sipho 'Brickz' Ndlovu lands him into hot water.

The duo reunited during a  football match at Krugersdorp  correctional services facility  this week when Cleo made a surprise visit to the fallen kwaito artist  who is serving 15 years behind bars for rape.

Taking to his Twitter page, the 'Eskhaleni' hitmaker posted several pictures of him with the former kwaito star, who was sentenced to 15 years for raping his minor niece - with the caption: " We all run our own races, he fell along the way....but the race is not over"

The caption has seemingly angered many Twitter users including 'Wuz Dat?' rapper Boity who bashed the local entertainer and music producer for supporting Brickz.

Cleo fans came to his defence, asking which crime did he commit for visiting his friend in prison.