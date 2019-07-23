Boity and mom Modiehi Thulo. Picture: Instagram

Boity Thulo’s mom Modiehi Thulo’s controversial tweet about people dying of anal sex has landed her in hot water. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Thulo wrote: “I’ve seen many, many people dying from constant anal sex.

"The muscles on the anus don’t contract back after sex, once the sphincter muscle laxity is reached, nothing can be retained. Hence people start wearing adult napkins.”

The tweet seemingly didn’t sit well, with tweeps hurling insults at the rapper’s mom, with some dubbing her “homophobic”.

“You’re clueless about anal sex. I don’t know what this is, but it ain’t it,” commented @_Mpumz

“Actually, o bua masepa(it’s hogwash),” commented @__MJDr.

“This tweet is homophobic,” added @NonCuratFlex.

“The homophobia in the comments, “ wrote @MsKgomotso

Following the backlash, Thulo made her account private but this didn't stop Twitter from commenting on the inaccuracies in her initial statement.

Boity's Mom spreading misinformation without any proper research. Why do we have google - what line of duty is she talking about? Besides being Boity's Mom what else is she anyway. pic.twitter.com/spt7jlWZlh — Riccardo_Elle ™ (@Landless_Native) July 22, 2019

Boity’s mom??? please luv it makes no cents. :/ — lelo (@lelowhatsgood) July 22, 2019

Boity's mom lying classically,spreading misinformation and fear like a parent trying to scare their child. Bet she's one of those chain message WhatsApp moms💀💀💀 tragic. Also,the homophobia JUMPED. pic.twitter.com/EugdbLdKrg — 🥤🍿🔭ᎳᎪᎽᎠᎬ🏳️‍🌈 (@TALLCHIHUAHUA) July 22, 2019

Ma’am, who has died from anal sex? What was the exact cause of death? This is gross misinformation and irresponsible fear mongering. https://t.co/9QRIRtu5EY — #MyBodyMyChoice (@Melusi_MD) July 22, 2019

"I've seen many, many people die from constant anal sex."



Together Now: pic.twitter.com/4iYDJLpYWx — Portia Gumede (@portiagumedesa) July 22, 2019

Thulo, who told Twitter she had been in the medical field since 1994, didn’t mince her words, saying all she wanted was to educate and would not let trolls bully her.

“I’m done with the anal sex. You start to troll me after this tweet, go tlonnyiwa (shit will fly). Bye for now,” she said.

She added she was "defeated when a woke doctor started trolling" her in response to someone replying to her initial tweet.