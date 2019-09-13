Bonang Matheba. Picture: Supplied

Bonang Matheba was the guest of honour at the gala dinner that saw the official South African launch of “Activate: The Global Citizen Movement”, a six-part documentary series from National Geographic, Procter & Gamble and Global Citizen.



South Africa’s A-lister and philanthropist also stars in the fourth episode of the documentary series, highlighting the key local issue of “Keeping Girls in School”.





The gala dinner, hosted by Penny Lebyane included a captivating performance by Afro-Soul songstress Brenda Mtambo. The House of BNG joined celebrations as the official bubbly for the event.





Bonang, meanwhile, delivered an impassioned speech highlighting the importance of educating girls and called on the private and public sectors to get involved in addressing this issue, including the provision of period products.





“Activate” is a six-part National Geographic documentary series in partnership with Procter & Gamble about the international organization Global Citizen’s efforts to eradicate extreme poverty by 2030. The series premieres this Sunday at 20:00 on National Geographic, DStv Channel 181 and more information is available at https://www.globalcitizen.org/en/connect/activate/ .





“I am honoured to have been selected to be part of Activate. As human beings, we all need to be part of the movement to eradicate global poverty as well as creating a sustainable future. We need to dare ourselves to help change the world”, said Bonang, who is also a Global Citizen Ambassador.





The "Being Bonang" star's latest venture into the wine industry also landed her on BBC News.





Speaking in the news segment, Matheba talks about how black women in South Africa are large consumers of both MCCs and champagnes. She further talks about how she didn't think she would make her own wine, also naming the many other ventures she has done - including her lingerie line with Woolworths.



