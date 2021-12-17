Bonang laughs off claims she's back in SA

Christmas is around the corner and speculation is rife that Mzansi media personality Bonang Matheba is back in the country. The BForce is always trying to keep up with the Queen’s activities, and her arrival in Mzansi is something her fans are looking forward to.

Ever since Bonang moved to the Big Apple, in March this year, fans have been glued to her social platforms for clues that she is back in South Africa. Bonang is always one to keep up with what is being said about her and never fails to clarify things. Following a report that she is back in the country and keeping a low profile, Bonang took to Twitter, which has become her go-to platform when it comes to setting things straight.

Bonang retweeted the report and shared her thoughts on the rumour. “Lol” wrote Bonang. Lol. https://t.co/qR6tiiScXP — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) December 16, 2021 She clearly found the rumours about her whereabouts funny as she also laughed when she responded to a fan, who was excited about her being home.

One can't blame the BForce for being excited about the Queen's homecoming – her fans miss her, and she did say she would be back in time for Christmas. Lol. https://t.co/vAGDIOi4Ih — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) December 16, 2021 Bonang left Mzansi for greener pastures in New York, but the results of her move are yet to be seen. During her time in New York, she has made appearances at Global Citizen Live, the MTV VMAs and New York Fashion Week.

It is worth noting that Bonang does like to move in silence and a big announcement regarding her New York ventures can be made at any time. The Queen’s 2021 has not been without controversy. She crashed a Twitter space with her announcement that she had terminated her contract with CSA Global. In a tweet titled Bonang Matheba Statement, the House of BNG owner said: " … Over the last few years, I’ve been in a business relationship with a management group to represent my brand.