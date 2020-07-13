Bonang Matheba asks Charlize Theron for help following alcohol ban

The alcohol ban which was announced on Sunday by the president, has left many South Africans feeling some type of way. But do not fear because media personality Bonang Matheba has reached out to Charlize Theron to intervene. While local celebs are also going through their feels with the rest of us about the ban on the sale of alcohol, most have also said they understand why the President Cyril Ramaphosa had to do it. However, that did not stop Bonang from jokingly telling Charlize to come home and help with the situation. "Liefie, please come home. They’ve banned liquor and we can’t leave the house after 9! Need you to Andy these people," B said, in reference to Charlize's kick-ass character in a new Netflix film, "The Old Guard".

Charlize plays Andy, an ancient warrior who leads an army of immortal soldiers in the war against evil.

Although the Oscar winner is yet to respond to Bonang's request, many of Bonang's fans agreed with her comment on Charlize's page.

They also asked Charlize to use her star power to help them, and maybe even collect Trevor Noah and Zozibini Tunzi on her way home.

Other celebrities like actress Rami Chuene, Samkelo Ndlovu and Mona Monyane, applauded the president for making a tough and unpopular decision.

I get it. I totally get it. I was waiting for this.

There was no ways having access to alcohol wasn’t going to put an immense strain on the medical industry. Personnel are under so much pressure and are also short staffed.

Let’s just allow our peak to decline. We will be fine. — Samú (@SamkeloNdlovu) July 12, 2020

Come on South Africa, we all knew that Level3 was coming with other things. What was supposed to happen? #cyrilramaphosa — Rami Chuene🌈🏳️‍🌈 (@ramichuene) July 12, 2020