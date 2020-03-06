Bonang Matheba celebrates a weekend of 'Women Empowerment'

Media personality and entrepreneur, Bonang Matheba, is set to take part in a number of empowerment events ahead of International Women’s Day this weekend.

This includes the Forbes Africa Leading Women Summit in Durban on Friday and the SLAY Festival in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Matheba also features on the cover of this month’s Forbes Women Africa Top 50 Power List along with Ugandan Executive Director of UNAIDS, Winnie Byanyima; Cameroonian born technology entrepreneur, Rebecca Enonchong, and former trade unionist and businesswoman, South African, Irene Charnley.

Posting on her Instagram page on Tuesday, Matheba was overjoyed about her second cover on Forbes Women Africa.

She said: "What an honour... @forbesafrica’s 50 Most Powerful Women.... March 2020 issue, on shelves today! We praise God."