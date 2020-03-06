Bonang Matheba celebrates a weekend of 'Women Empowerment'
Media personality and entrepreneur, Bonang Matheba, is set to take part in a number of empowerment events ahead of International Women’s Day this weekend.
This includes the Forbes Africa Leading Women Summit in Durban on Friday and the SLAY Festival in Johannesburg on Saturday.
Matheba also features on the cover of this month’s Forbes Women Africa Top 50 Power List along with Ugandan Executive Director of UNAIDS, Winnie Byanyima; Cameroonian born technology entrepreneur, Rebecca Enonchong, and former trade unionist and businesswoman, South African, Irene Charnley.
Posting on her Instagram page on Tuesday, Matheba was overjoyed about her second cover on Forbes Women Africa.
She said: "What an honour... @forbesafrica’s 50 Most Powerful Women.... March 2020 issue, on shelves today! We praise God."
View this post on Instagram
What an honour.🙏🏽❤️ @forbesafrica’s 50 Most Powerful Women.... March 2020 issue, on shelves today! We praise God. 🚀🎉💪🏾 @forbeswomanafrica ( Pictured here, alongside Ugandan diplomat and Executive Director of UNAIDS Winnie Byanyima, South African Businesswoman Irene Charnley & Cameroonian Tech Entrepreneur Rebecca Enonchong) #ForbesAfricaPowerList Editor: @RenukaMethil Story written by: @RealMash Art Direction: @LucyNkosi Photography: @tlhabi_foto Make-up: @porzelllan.beauty Styling: @BontlefeelaB
A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on
On Saturday, she will be the keynote speaker at the first ever SLAY Festival in Johannesburg, including a Q&A with attendees about her business and career.
A one-day learning and networking event for young professional women, SLAY Festival features high profile speakers, brand activities, networking sessions, masterclasses and leadership circles.