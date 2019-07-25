Bonang Matheba. Picture: Instagram

Local media personality Bonang Matheba is not one to mess with on the Twitter streets and clapped back at a tweep telling her to stop insulting people. On Tuesday, the "Being Bonang" star innocently asked what the biggest song in Mzansi is currently across all genres. The reason being that she currently arguing with someone about the topic.

"What’s the biggest song in SA right now? Across ALL GENRES... I’m arguing with someone here.... lol!", tweeted Matheba.

What’s the biggest song in SA right now? Across ALL GENRES... I’m arguing with someone here.... lol! — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) July 23, 2019

Twitter user @MountainEagle3 took the opportunity to let the "House of BNG" entrepreneur know that "we are discussing serious issues here that need your participation as women who regard themselves highly".

We are discussing serious issues here that need your participation as women who regard themselves highly. Wena you are concerned about the biggest song in SA now.

Jeerrr... — Mountain Eagle (@MountainEagle3) July 23, 2019

Matheba then swiftly told the user to "f**k off" which triggered @CurryRevolutio1 who told her that she is a "brand" and to "stop insulting people".

Bonang you are the brand now stop insulting people uzibuyisela emuva cc wam — Curry Revolution (@CurryRevolutio1) July 23, 2019

The reality TV show star simply replied by saying: "I don’t care. I’m a human being" putting the argument to rest.

I don’t care. I’m a human being. https://t.co/eNkyjK6xSh — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) July 23, 2019

This is not the first time Matheba has put a tweep in their place. Last year she told a Twitter user to "go f**k yourself sweetheart" after he gave his unsolicited opinion about the music that was playing at her 31st birthday dinner.