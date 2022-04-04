Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Bonang Matheba is not here for rumours she purchased a new nose

Bonang Matheba. Picture: Twitter

Published 2h ago

Media personality Bonang Matheba recently resurfaced on social media as she served up some hot content from her Lagos trip.

Bonang at the weekend was serving hot fashion looks and her posting on social media was certainly a treat for the BForce.

The fun of Bonang posting again was sort of dampened by social media blogger Musa Khawula, who shared a rumour that Bonang had “purchased a new nose”.

Bonang did not directly respond to Musa’s post but she responded to a tweep, who called Musa out on his post about Bonang.

“You really suck dude,” wrote @Tay_Dlamini. Bonang agreed with @Tay_Dlamini that Musa sucks and indicating that she was not here for the rumour; she revealed that she is now forced to do something.

The award-winning personality is one person who understands how entertainment journalism works, but she just doesn't want people to be “weird” about things as this does ruin the fun for everyone.

Several other Twitter users, also called Musa for the rumour and reminded him that great make-up skills go a long way and also the power of filters.

Musa might have forgotten that Bonang recently scored a legal victory against Rea Gopane, who also spoke of “rumours” related to Bonang.

The Everything SA Music TV host claimed in one of his podcast episodes that Bonang introduced her ex-boyfriend, rapper AKA, to cocaine.

According to the lawyer’s letter shared online by the TV personality, the allegation was “defamatory, intended to humiliate Bonang and her reputation”, and the allegation was false.

Well, Bonang took Rea to court and he was ordered to pay her R300 000 plus legal costs.

