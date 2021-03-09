Bonang Matheba knows who can do an Oprah-esque interview in SA, and it’s not her

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Social media has been in a tizz since the airing of Oprah Winfrey’s tell-all interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In the interview, Harry and Meghan revealed a number of things that shocked viewers around the world. From concerns over how dark their children’s skin could potentially be to Harry speaking on his relationship with his brother Prince William and father Prince Charles, nothing was off-limits. While the information revealed caught the attention of many, it was also the style in which Oprah conducted the interview that got people talking. No stranger to controversial and sensitive interviews, this was not the media mogul’s first rodeo and it showed.

Viewers praised her ability to get both Harry and Meghan to answer difficult questions but still be respectful when they felt uncomfortable to do so.

While every aspect of the interview trended on social media, so did Oprah, who has had sit-down tell-all interviews with the likes of Whitney Houston and even Nelson Mandela.

Soon after the interview aired in Mzansi, social media users asked who in South Africa would be able to host high profile exclusive interviews like Oprah.

Many names were thrown in the hat, including that of radio personality Anele Mdoda, who had her own talk show.

Actress Pearl Thusi, who hosts “Behind The Story” on BET Africa was also named.

Former primetime queen Noeleen Maholwana-Sangqu was also mentioned alongside others like Masechaba Ndlovu and former “Top Billing” presenter Bonang Matheba.

Bonang, however, felt that the best person for the job would be former television host and entertainment journalist, Nicky Greenwall.

Replying to a tweet, Bonang said: “Google Nicky Greenwall. She had a show called ScreenTime on eTV! She's the best we've ever had”.

Google Nicky Greenwall. She had a show called Screentime on eTV! She's the best we've ever had. 👌 https://t.co/HmMgDy54Zi — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@bonang_m) March 9, 2021

See other tweets below:

Im seeing people saying Anele & its cool, bt im assuming ma 2k cos they don't know miss Noeleen Maholwana Sangqu.

That is my striker https://t.co/Nmd2jTNwvd — Your favourite drink (@AngelineDikoko) March 9, 2021

My best bet is Anele or Dineo Ranaka 🤞🏽 — PABI (@pabie_wendy) March 8, 2021

Robert Marawa is one of the best. Doesn't make everything about him and he is well informed. — Black Queen (@MarleyPurple) March 8, 2021