Bonang Matheba, Master KG & Zozibini Tunzi bag Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards nods

Some of South Africa’s biggest stars will fly Mzansi’s flag high when they represent the country at this year’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. Media personality Bonang Matheba, actress Thuso Mbedu, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, musician Master KG and magician Wian Van Den Berg have all scored nominations along with other African stars. The six prominent African stars that have been nominated to represent Africa in the Favourite African Star category, include: Zozibini Thuso Mbedu, two-time nominee Siya, Liverpool Football Club soccer star Mo Salah (Egypt), Sadio Mane Liverpool midfielder (Senegal) and Sheebah Karungi leading dancer and songstress (Uganda). View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kids' Choice Awards (@kidschoiceawards) In the Favourite African Social Media Star category, social media sensation Elsa Majimbo (Kenya) is nominated alongside Bonang, social media comedy group Ikorodu Bois (Nigeria), comedian and script-writer Emmanuella (Nigeria), social media magician Wiam Van den Berg (South Africa) and sensational youth dance group Ghetto Kids (Uganda). Internationally acclaimed Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG is nominated in the Global Music Star category, representing African music alongside fellow nominees: BTS (Asia), David Guetta (Europe), Savannah Clarke (Australia), Taylor Swift (North America) and Sebastian Yatra (Latin America).

Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager at ViacomCBS Networks Africa commented, “Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 unites children and families across the globe by providing them with a powerful platform to celebrate their favourite personalities.

“We are especially proud of the incredible diversity of representation across the continent and congratulate all nominees who are positively representing Africa at this global event.

“Parents and kids can expect lots of fun, slime, inspiration and laughter from this year’s innovative show.”

Leading the pack with the most nods are: Justin Bieber with five; “Stranger Things” with four; and Ariana Grande, The Croods: A New Age, Henry Danger, “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”, “Soul”, “Trolls World Tour” and “Wonder Woman 1984”, all tied with three nominations each.

Musical performances will be announced shortly.

Actor, comedian and Saturday Night Live legend, Kenan Thompson will host the virtual event.