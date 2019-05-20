Bonang Matheba. Picture: Twitter

South Africa's darling, Bonang Matheba, was showered in praise as she hosted the PSL Awards at the International Convention Centre on Sunday. The philanthropist and businesswoman took to Twitter ahead of the show to share her excitement about hosting the sports event, but it would seems that fans were more excited about her being on stage than the awards ceremony itself.

"Excited to be representing @AbsaSouthAfrica at the #PSLAwards19 tonight!! Hope you’re tuning in," Matheba wrote. To which @Bonginkocy_m replied: "We are watching. I know nothing about sport lol am just here for you.(sic)"

The PSL Awards came just a day after Matheba launched her House of BNG MCC at Rich Durban, a Durban nightclub in the Springfield area on Saturday, and the "Being Bonang" star showed no tell-tale signs of fatigue at all.

Donning a figure-hugging Villioti Fashion Institute red dress, Matheba effortlessly presented the awards ceremony, and viewers soon took to social media to share how impressed they were with the media personality's ability to captivate the crowd and how naturally it came to her.

We are watching. I know nothing about sport lol am just here for you ❤️ — IG: @Bonginkosi_m🥂 (@Bonginkocy_m) May 19, 2019

Another fan wrote: "I was watching mo-gherl @bonang_m hosting the PSL Awards Hands up jealous down .......she was born for this presenting thing (sic)".

See more reactions below.

Bonang Matheba is an effin god😍😭😭😥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 nkare maka hle. — Lerato Seekue (@SeekueLerato) May 19, 2019

Stanning and living in the era of Bonang Matheba is absolutely amazing. Arg I'm a proud #BForce 💗 @bonang_m#PSLAwards19 pic.twitter.com/ONOEOOCmp6 — Sasa M (@Sasa_Wallflower) May 19, 2019

