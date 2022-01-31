Bonang Matheba tells former management company director to ‘buckle up’

Local media personality Bonang Matheba is ready for the next legal battle with her former management company. It seems that following her win against vlogger Rea Gopane, Queen B is ready to take on her next opponent.

Last week, the “Being Bonang“ star won her defamation court case against podcaster Rea Gopane. The “Everything SA Music TV” host landed on the wrong side of Bonang. Last year, he claimed in one of his podcast episodes that she introduced her ex-boyfriend, rapper AKA, to cocaine. In a statement shared on her social media platforms, the media personality shared that the court upheld the claim for damages and that Rea has to pay her R300 000 plus legal costs.

“After hearing the argument relating to the unlawful conduct of Mr Gopane, the court upheld my claim for damages, and in a precedent-setting judgment, ordered that Mr Gopane pay damages in the amount of R300 000 plus the legal costs of the action,” part of the statement said. Following this, she took to Twitter and took aim at CSA executive director Davin Phillips and said: “…buckle up, @DavinPhillips” …buckle up, @DavinPhillips!! ❤️ — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) January 29, 2022 This comes after the businesswoman revealed in a Twitter Space in October that she had terminated her contract with CSA Global and is busy with legal action against the management agency.

“Today, I announce that I’ve terminated that contract … and they no longer represent me or any of my business ventures. “Furthermore, I have instructed my lawyers to investigate the possibility of criminal conduct by the company and its representatives. “I will revert over the next few days with more updates so that others can be aware of what I consider as their very unsavoury behaviour.“

CSA Global responded to these claims in a statement to IOL Entertainment and said Bonang’s claims that she brought House of BNG with her to the agency were untrue. According to them, she joined in 2017 and the alcohol brand launched in 2019. Furthermore, the celebrity management agency said it was instrumental in the development of the House of BNG.