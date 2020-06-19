Bonang Matheba throws shade at AKA

Media personality and businesswoman Bonang Matheba decided to even though it was winter, some shade was still necessary so she decided to throw a tree.

And it seems like that tree and all its shade was aimed at none other than her ex-boyfriend, rapper AKA.

This comes after Bonang was asked by a Twitter user if she was listening to AKA's latest single, "Python".

It all started when Queen B tweeted "new music..." along with a heart emoji. A tweep responded saying, "Are you listening to 'Python'?"

The former "Top Billing" presenter then responded saying, "Master KG & Burna Boy", referring to the "Jerusalema" remix that dropped today and saw Burna Boy reach number one on the trends list.