Bonang Matheba throws shade at AKA
Media personality and businesswoman Bonang Matheba decided to even though it was winter, some shade was still necessary so she decided to throw a tree.
And it seems like that tree and all its shade was aimed at none other than her ex-boyfriend, rapper AKA.
This comes after Bonang was asked by a Twitter user if she was listening to AKA's latest single, "Python".
It all started when Queen B tweeted "new music..." along with a heart emoji. A tweep responded saying, "Are you listening to 'Python'?"
The former "Top Billing" presenter then responded saying, "Master KG & Burna Boy", referring to the "Jerusalema" remix that dropped today and saw Burna Boy reach number one on the trends list.
She followed that tweet up with: "Music not noise"
...MUSIC! Not noise.— Bonang Matheba 👑 (@bonang_m) June 19, 2020
Many of her followers felt that she was throwing shade at AKA.
See reactions below:
AKA won’t like this— Ms Good Times (@RayLordBT) June 19, 2020
June 19, 2020
Can never be a No! Listen carefully to #JerusalemRemix and #Python tell me which makes the loudest NOISE.— Mthimkhulu Bongani (@shushabino) June 19, 2020
Lol Madrugz will come for you. anyway lemme drink water pic.twitter.com/lhhH9a6XdF— Marcus Jr. 🦁 (@dumisane_) June 19, 2020
I don't remember her mentioning his name, but if the shoe fits... 🤷🏽🤷🏽— Purple 💜 (@Purplepoise1) June 19, 2020
June 19, 2020
Lol when sharing the same bed it's music... when they not it's noise 😂😂— Marcus Jr. 🦁 (@dumisane_) June 19, 2020