The past few weeks have been spicy when it comes to AKA and his ex-girlfriend, DJ Zinhle.
The pair have had a very public breakup, mainly thanks to the subtle messages they have sent their fans like unfollowing each other on social media and deleting pictures of each other on their pages.
Confirmation did come in an interview on Metro FM last month when AKA said that he and DJ Zinhle had split. He has since been spotted with a woman fans believe is his girlfriend on numerous occasions.
Now that the pair are no longer dating, @SissGugu has suggested on Twitter that AKA's former girlfriend, Bonang Matheba, should make up and be friends with DJ Zinhle.