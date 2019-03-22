Bonang Matheba. Picture: Supplied

The savagery on the streets of Black Twitter is just on another level. Remember “Binglish”? Well, 18 months later Bonang Matheba is being d ragged again on Twitter for poor grammar. This comesafter someone noticed that the word 'elegant' printed on her newly launched bubbly was spelt incorrectly.



In spite of the typo Bonang 's luxury beverage brand "House of BNG, Brut and Brut Rosé Méthode Cap Classiques (MCCs) that was launched on Monday, M arch 18, flew off the shelves within hours on its launch.





One Twitter user made mention of the error, snapping the bottle, with a caption: "Guys that girl Bonang spelt “Elegant” wrong on her bottle of champagne ... must we jusss ignore".

Guys that girl Bonang spelt “Elegant” wrong on her bottle of champagne . must we jusss ignore? or... pic.twitter.com/rO5MPG8JQ1 — Tumi Selepe (@Tumi_Axe) March 21, 2019

How did they not proof read such a big product. 😐 pic.twitter.com/XzHeVL56gi — . (@Thabang_Mdluli) March 20, 2019

But the Queen B doesn't seem fazed at all, the typo may work in her favour as the suggested she may call her white wine 'Elegent".

An ‘e’ isn’t an ‘a’. They discussed it all day. — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) March 21, 2019

I’m gonna name my new white wine ‘Elegent’. Watch. — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) March 21, 2019

As always the BForce jumped into Bonang's defence, with some saying the typo doesn't change the taste of the wine.

Bonang sold out 20k bottles one day, she can spell elegant however she want... — itsYourBoy (@ShillyMingz) March 21, 2019

Let’s ignore it. the spelling error doesn’t change the taste of the champagne right ? pic.twitter.com/yRFWhqA2mk — Meneer Wit (@Mr_Mosoeu) March 21, 2019

We drink alcohol not the spelling — PHUMLANI NGUBO (@BlankyPhumlani) March 21, 2019

Me scooping up four bottles of Elegent! pic.twitter.com/FUmP0bDutQ — Sis 💖 (@NonoTsh) March 22, 2019

In 2017 when Bonang launched her memoir A to B, the star received heavy critism as the book was read full of bad grammar and typos. Though the publishers claimed full responsibility for Bonang book errors, it seems Twitter doesn't forget.