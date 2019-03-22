Guys that girl Bonang spelt “Elegant” wrong on her bottle of champagne . must we jusss ignore? or... pic.twitter.com/rO5MPG8JQ1— Tumi Selepe (@Tumi_Axe) March 21, 2019
Bonang has a Typo Of “Elegant” on her bottle . 💔— . (@Thabang_Mdluli) March 20, 2019
How did they not proof read such a big product. 😐 pic.twitter.com/XzHeVL56gi
An ‘e’ isn’t an ‘a’. They discussed it all day.— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) March 21, 2019
I’m gonna name my new white wine ‘Elegent’. Watch.— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) March 21, 2019
Bonang sold out 20k bottles one day, she can spell elegant however she want...— itsYourBoy (@ShillyMingz) March 21, 2019
Let’s ignore it. the spelling error doesn’t change the taste of the champagne right ? pic.twitter.com/yRFWhqA2mk— Meneer Wit (@Mr_Mosoeu) March 21, 2019
We drink alcohol not the spelling— PHUMLANI NGUBO (@BlankyPhumlani) March 21, 2019
Me scooping up four bottles of Elegent! pic.twitter.com/FUmP0bDutQ— Sis 💖 (@NonoTsh) March 22, 2019
IOL
I just remembered how badly the team that co-wrote Bonang’s book embarrassed her and maybe we can all use that as assurance that your worst day certainly isin’t your last.— Mbalenhle. (@MbalenhleNM) March 18, 2019