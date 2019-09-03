Bonang Matheba and DJ Euphonik. Picture:Instagram

Bonang Matheba has replied to DJ Euphonik's "We are trash" tweet with one word, 'nonke'. Three years ago, DJ Euphonik came up with the word "nonke", a word that refers to negative people on Twitter. This had followed a series of tweets about his personal life, including one where he referred to Matheba star as "queen".

The "Vuma" producer and Matheba had dated a for a brief period and, after they broke up, allegations of DJ Euphonik assaulting her have done the rounds.

On Tuesday, with the country still talking about gender-based violence, DJ Euphonik joined in on the Men Are Trash movement by tweeting "We are trash...", to which Matheba said "NONKE!"

This, in turn, had the BForce - Matheba's stans - recalling the abuse allegations and laughing at Matheba's tweet.

Let's talk notes, this is not SHADE but the whole damn forest 🤣 pic.twitter.com/wede9ksih2 — Vuyiswa Mzinyathi (@vuyiswa612) September 3, 2019

Someone's takes Bonangs phone. The shade in this. I'm unable to can 😂😂😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/Evz7YgpzrR — #RIPUyinene (@Leighten_M) September 3, 2019

💀 I've been waiting for this moment for years. 🙌 — H.E.R 🌺 (@rosy_kbee) September 3, 2019

we remember what he did to you and he went around calling you uhlanyo, that alone says a lot. his day will come — Mdumiseni Xoli (@MdumiseniXoli) September 3, 2019

he’s the biggest trash kelo, we haven’t forgotten what he did atsho ngentloko😏 — vansy (@oriane_vansy) September 3, 2019

Eh pic.twitter.com/1wzefBqLhi — God Bless The Dead 🎶 (@PaceB_SA) September 3, 2019

Boity Thulo and celebrities such as Anele Mdoda, Jessica Nkosi and Bonnie Mbuli also voiced their displeasure with the current dangers women face in this country regarding femicide and gender-based violence.