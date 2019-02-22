Bonang Matheba. Picture: Instagram

Local media personality Bonang Matheba is living her best life in New York City despite her Twitter account being hacked earlier this week. Matheba's fan base on Wednesday tweeted that her account appears to be hacked, and appealing to her 3.3 million Twitter followers to "please be patient" while her management team deals with the issue.

"Bonang's account appears to have been hacked (currently saying 'user not found'). Please be patient and do not believe any information unless it comes from her directly (on Instagram) or from her team at @CSAglobal_We hope this will be sort as fast as possible. (sic)" they wrote.

Matheba confirmed that her account is down via her Instagram Stories, before serving her 2.4 million Insta stans with some snaps of her out and about in NYC.

Matheba even hooked up with "The Daily Show" host and fellow South African, Trevor Noah, who accused her own ruining his diet when she brought him a cupcake on his birthday.