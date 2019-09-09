Sho Madjozi. Picture: Twitter

Bonnie Mbuli deactivated her Twitter following a brief twar with Sho Madjozi over the weekend. This comes after the BET award winner Sho Madjozi, spoke up against xenophobia and gender-based violence amid the brutal deaths of young women and attacks on foreign nationals in and around Gauteng’s major cities, last week.

In a Twitter thread Sho Madjozi, real name Maya Wegerif, addressed the plight of bad leadership and crime in South Africa, to which her fans commended her for her well thought-out statement. However, Mbuli questioned the statements, alleging that the rapper's statements were not her own words.

Taking to Twitter, Mbuli wrote: “It’s so obvious when your mainstream faves are tweeting think threads on current issues written by their PR."

She didn’t stop there, responding directly to one of Sho Madjozi’s tweet, she said: What about the fact that these are not your words?



The "John Cena" star, didn’t hesitate, she wrote: “You have to reflect on why you think a young African woman can’t write for herself. Don’t know if it’s internalized racism sexism or what? I have a degree in African studies and creative writing, and also you don’t know me, so this is very weird.”

Mzansi didn't seem impressed by Mbuli's nasty comments. Fans of Sho Madjozi had a field day on Twitter, roasting Mbuli. She seemingly couldn't handle the cyber bullying, she deactivated her account.

Imagine trending at Number 1 as a Mature Black South African Woman for bullying a Young Black South African Woman who happened to have tweeted relevant content regarding the State of our Nation!



During a bloody week for Black South African women!



What Bonnie Mbuli said to Sho Madjozi is so condescending, I don’t think we’re fully comprehending it.



This is not first time Mbuli has been in a twar with another local artist. In June the colourism debate turned ugly when Mbuli suggested that Pearl Thusi's success is built on her complexion and not her talent.