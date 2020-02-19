Bonnie Mbuli gears up for 'Noughts And Crosses' debut









Bonnie Mbuli. Picture: Instagram South African actress, businesswoman and television presenter Bonnie Mbuli is set to make her return to TV with an international role. The former Afternoon Express presenter announced her role in the new BBC One series, "Noughts And Crosses", which is set to premier on the March 5 this year. On Monday afternoon, she took to her Instagram account to share a video which showcased the actors and actresses who star in the series and captioned the post, "Love is never black and white. Noughts And Crosses. Coming to BBC One… with all episodes available for streaming on BBC iPlayer immediately afterwards."

"Noughts and Crosses" is an adaptation of the first book in the novel series of the same name by Malorie Blackman.

The series is directed by Julian Holmes and Koby Adom. In a 2019 interview with IOL, Mbuli said she believes her new venture is a stamp of black excellence and, “speaks to the young African child, that they too can dream beyond these borders”.

“That you are a global player and your gifts and talents can make a valuable contribution to the world, that the world is ready to hear from you.

“Step up, your hard work will not be in vain,” said Mbuli who is also the author of Eye Bags and Dimples.