South African actress, businesswoman and television presenter Bonnie Mbuli is set to make her return to TV with an international role.
The former Afternoon Express presenter announced her role in the new BBC One series, "Noughts And Crosses", which is set to premier on the March 5 this year.
On Monday afternoon, she took to her Instagram account to share a video which showcased the actors and actresses who star in the series and captioned the post, "Love is never black and white. Noughts And Crosses. Coming to BBC One… with all episodes available for streaming on BBC iPlayer immediately afterwards."