The Metro FM Fresh Breakfast Show host DJ Fresh, real name Thato Sikwane has been temporarily suspended by the SABC for using offensive language on air and fans are so enraged by the decision that they are threatening to boycott the station. The decision to suspend DJ Fresh follows his on-air rant against one of the listeners during his show which he used the word "msunery" in response to the listener's comments during an interview with Khanya Mkangisa on May 20.

“Msunery" is taken from the isiZulu swear word “msunu”, which loosely translates to a**hole.

Fresh was chatting to Mkangisa following the young actress’s video of her drinking and driving arrest that went viral on social media the weekend before the interview.

During the show, some listeners accused Fresh of defending Mkangisa’s acts and he didn’t take lightly to the accusations. Fresh also bashed another listener stating that the listener should "stop tweeting from his a**.

Clearly Fresh wasn’t having a fresh day and the use of the defamatory isiZulu word landed him in hot water when a listener Daniel Mokwa laid a complaint with the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) stating that the presenter had used strong language.

According to a Sunday World report, Mokwa also urged the SABC to discipline the breakfast show co-host, stating that he was behaving like an untouchable person at the public broadcaster. SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu confirmed that Sikwane had been suspended following an investigation.

Mthembu told the paper the star had been "unscheduled until further notice".

On Tuesday morning angry fans flooded Twitter with messages under the hashtag #BringBackDJFresh, demanding that Fresh be reinstate

Check out some of the reactions below:

