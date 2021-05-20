Bujy faces backlash for 'Queer Way of Life' podcast episode

The latest addition to “Podcast and Chill“ network ”Queer Way of Life“ with Bujy has received backlash due to comments by one of the panellists, Banzi Mavuso.

The second episode of the queer-themed podcast dropped earlier this week, and after a short snippet was shared on Twitter, specifically comments made by filmmaker Banzi with regards to polyamory and her previous abusive relationship.

In the clip shared, the panel is busy discussing cishet women who engage in sexual activities with lesbian women with Banzi saying the reason the cishet women sleep around is due to the fact that they’ve labelled themselves as poly.

She goes on to give an inaccurate definition of polyamorous with Bujy making a comparison to ubufebe (fornicating) with the panel laughing at the whole conversation.

Many members of the LGBTQI+ community were unhappy with how the conversation happened and shared their thoughts online.

And this is what we mean when we say misrepresentation is more harmful than no representation at all



Here we have Bujy on a platform built by a repeat trans/homophobe. Bujy is joined by a known domestic abuser and they’re on a show together and it’s harmful as fuck - https://t.co/YQkD6ZNiro — Tutu Zondo (@tutuzondo) May 19, 2021

Please make it make sense how you sit there with a perpetrator and laugh while she's gloating... This whole podcast is SICKENING! https://t.co/oeaKKzyF1Y — WONGAMELE (@Miss_Wongi) May 19, 2021

everything about this video was cringe. The erasure of polyamory ? the skewed views on toxic femininity vs what it actually is. Not forgetting the justification and enabling of abuse.

also people’s traumas are not funny. I don’t get why there was so much laughter. all in all,euw https://t.co/tixsTII53b — her princess (@thisisnotentle) May 19, 2021

the erasure of polyamory here is so cringey. if you don't understand something, just keep it moving. https://t.co/NlXT8HWKgo — Katz 🌻 (@Ms_Llale) May 19, 2021

Furthermore, in an episode, Banzi goes on to talk about being an abuser in her previous relationship.

During this, she spoke about the state of their relationship at the time.

Explaining what she believes contributed to her abusive behaviour and the steps she took to address her abusive past.

This also received a lot of criticism for the way she addressed it and the response from the other panellists.

I just hate how she justifies herself being an abuser because of how she grew up, like imagine if everyone who grew up in an abusive family became abusive how on earth will it end then? You gonna have kids that are abusive because you doing that in your household . https://t.co/4pVpNc42OJ — 24.02 🏳️‍🌈 (@itsabongilem) May 19, 2021

Not Obie, pls yall cancel this person.



It’s so important for us as queer people to raise awareness and hold accountability on abuse that takes place in queer relationships.

It’s real, it exists, they should be deplatformed the same way we deplatform het men and woman. https://t.co/GPY4erovFw — ROLLING OUT NOW LINK IN BIO (@WhyMwanji) May 19, 2021

You gave an abuser the platform to justify abuse and you kk'ed throughout, perpetuating the victim's experience with this person. https://t.co/pIC4lR3RU2 — nana 🦋 (@LauraBonginkosi) May 19, 2021

After this, Banzi issued an apology video on Twitter regarding her comments to gender-based violence victims and her ex-wife, captioning the post: “Upon reflection.

“I'm genuinely sorry about how insensitive I was to victims of GBV on #TheQueerWayOfLife & I'm sorry (ex-wife) for @subjecting u to physical abuse while married to me.

“I still care about you. I wish you healing. I'm now focusing on my healing. Peace & love”