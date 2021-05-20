EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Katlego Chipa, Banzi Mavuso, Amanda Ntshiba, Bujy Bikwa. Picture: YouTube Screenshot
Katlego Chipa, Banzi Mavuso, Amanda Ntshiba, Bujy Bikwa. Picture: YouTube Screenshot

Bujy faces backlash for 'Queer Way of Life' podcast episode

By Jamal Grootboom Time of article published 58m ago

Share this article:

The latest addition to “Podcast and Chill“ network ”Queer Way of Life“ with Bujy has received backlash due to comments by one of the panellists, Banzi Mavuso.

The second episode of the queer-themed podcast dropped earlier this week, and after a short snippet was shared on Twitter, specifically comments made by filmmaker Banzi with regards to polyamory and her previous abusive relationship.

In the clip shared, the panel is busy discussing cishet women who engage in sexual activities with lesbian women with Banzi saying the reason the cishet women sleep around is due to the fact that they’ve labelled themselves as poly.

She goes on to give an inaccurate definition of polyamorous with Bujy making a comparison to ubufebe (fornicating) with the panel laughing at the whole conversation.

Many members of the LGBTQI+ community were unhappy with how the conversation happened and shared their thoughts online.

Furthermore, in an episode, Banzi goes on to talk about being an abuser in her previous relationship.

During this, she spoke about the state of their relationship at the time.

Explaining what she believes contributed to her abusive behaviour and the steps she took to address her abusive past.

This also received a lot of criticism for the way she addressed it and the response from the other panellists.

After this, Banzi issued an apology video on Twitter regarding her comments to gender-based violence victims and her ex-wife, captioning the post: “Upon reflection.

“I'm genuinely sorry about how insensitive I was to victims of GBV on #TheQueerWayOfLife & I'm sorry (ex-wife) for @subjecting u to physical abuse while married to me.

“I still care about you. I wish you healing. I'm now focusing on my healing. Peace & love”

LGBTQIA

Share this article: