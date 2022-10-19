Capetonian comedian Devon Saunders drags TikTok sensation Jernad Martin for hating on his city

With 13 100 followers and 227 100 ‘likes’ on her TikTok page, Johannesburg-based social media sensation Jernad Martin recently aired her opinion on what Cape Town means to her. While this ruffled a few feathers among Cape Town residents, it became a mini war when comedian and entertainer Devon Saunders from Cape Town, aka Devdondidit, felt the need to defend his hometown.

Story continues below Advertisement

Jernad Martin. Picture: Instagram In a video, captioned “Cape Town vs Johannesburg”, Martin said: “ We need to discuss the Cape Town superiority complex that South Africans have. Let me break it down for you. The only thing that makes Cape Town outstanding is literally the air and the scenery, that’s it, nothing more, nothing less. Not the seafood, as all Capetonians alleged. It doesn’t make it better than Johannesburg. “If we put Johannesburg and Cape Town on a plate, Cape Town will look more appealing but what tastes more appetizing is Johannesburg. She added: “I know everyone is on this bandwagon that says all the beautiful women live in Cape Town. There are beautiful women in Johannesburg and in South Africa in general. Stop misleading and calculatively spreading false information to foreigners, especially the foreign men that may find me attractive.

“Groove culture in Cape Town is dead. When Capetonians move to Johannesburg they are so flustered and so war-torn between being their true selves and being amalgamated in the alleged social climbing culture that they created in their head. “People who live in Johannesburg have this organic aura where they can just be themselves and I think people sort of conflate Capetonian social culture and Johannesburg social culture a lot but that’s my opinion. “And from spending time in Cape Town because my family lives in Cape Town, too, I can’t see myself living there permanently because the groove culture is not nice. I want to listen to amapiano 24/7, I don’t care. I’m not gonna go to Longstreet and get half-priced drinks when we’ve got Greenside. I don’t see the difference.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The the only thing, really, is the scenery and the activities in Cape Town. You can fight me on this all you want, but I’m tired of Cape Town(’s) superiority complex, it has to end today.” @jernadmartin cape townians just have the sea ♬ original sound - Jernad Saunders, among others, responded with: “Everything you mentioned is what YOU prefer. “Spending time vs actually living (here), you’ll see Cape Town is the best-run province for years.”

Story continues below Advertisement

The two went at each other in the comments section and sparked a debate as Capetonians came out in defence of their city. But Martin was not going to take it lying down. She hit back with a green screen filter video with Saunders’s face and profile on it. She captioned the video: “Point proven”.

@jernadmartin point proven ♬ original sound - Jernad Fresh from his TikTok brawl, Saunders told IOL Entertainment: “As a content creator in the game for seven years and having achieved so much from radio to TV, this video is not welcoming. “As a content creator on a social media app, one needs to be responsible and not spread hate to gain likes and followers. “As is, SA has enough hate, crime, racism, unemployment and we don't need more people with a mindset like this. It divides us. And as a content creator, some of us are trying to bridge the gap between every racial and religious background, as well as various cultures in SA.