Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiq confirm their upcoming fight in twar

With South Africans still trying to get over the second-rate fight between Cassper Nyovest and Slik Talk, a new one has been announced. After weeks of back and forth between the two camps, Cassper and Slik Talk finally met in the ring on Wednesday for a boxing fight dubbed “Fame vs Clout”.

While there were mixed reactions from fans and others who watched the match, Cassper celebrated his win and Slik received his R100 000 cash prize just for taking part. Now, not even a week later, Cassper has another fight lined up. And this time it’s not with someone looking for clout. The hip hop heavyweight confirmed that he will be getting into the ring with fellow musician and actor Anga “NaakMusiq” Makubalo. The fight is set to take place in April next year.

The duo confirmed the fight in a heated exchange on Twitter. It all started when NaakMusiq commented on the fight between Cassper and Slik Talk. “Weird fight between Tsibip and Slik talk last night. Anyway…8 April Sun City! I’m not gonna talk too much, sizobona nge mini enkulu.. #NaakVsCass #NaakOUT,” he said in a tweet.

Weird fight between Tsibip and Slik talk last night. Anyway…8 April Sun City! I’m not gonna talk too much, sizobona nge mini enkulu.. #NaakVsCass #NaakOUT pic.twitter.com/U2AAWQQ6qX — ANGA (@NaakMusiQ) December 23, 2021 The tweet caught the attention of Cassper, who hit back. “Lol.... Weird fight? I'm already loving the trash talk from my next punching bag!!!! See you at Sun City!!! Remember, this is Boxing and not Mr Olympia or Muscle Mania!!!! I'd love a challenge this time so make sure you're ready !!! #NaakVsCassper,” he said. Lol.... Weird fight? I'm already loving the trash talk from my next punching bag!!!! See you at Sun City!!! Remember, this is Boxing and not Mr Olympia or Muscle Mania!!!! I'd love a challenge this time so make sure you're ready !!! #NaakVsCassper https://t.co/rYLbtbl2vz — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) December 23, 2021 NaakMusiq hit back, saying that while he agreed with Cassper, he did not believe he had any skills.

“You’re right, muscles don’t win fights, great fighting skills do & you just don’t have those set of skills. You’re ok. “You didn’t have much to say last night, but I see you’re back to where you feel the most comfortable, behind the keyboard. Mara fede. 8 April si on #NaakVsCass”. See below: