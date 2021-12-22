Cassper Nyovest and Slik Talk's 'Fame vs Clout' fight set to go ahead

After weeks of back and forth trolling, Cassper Nyovest and Slik Talk's boxing match, dubbed “Fame vs Clout” is set to take place on Wednesday, December 22. The fight will be held in front of a small audience at the Sandton Fight Club and streamed live on YouTube at 9pm South African Time.

Cassper has been tweeting relentlessly for the past two days about how he doesn't expect Slik Talk to show up and, if he does, how he's going to knock him out. "Today is the day I get to knock someone out for talking sh*t on the internet!!!! I can't f*cking wait to meet you in the ring Slik Talk!!!! “This hiding you getting isn't only for you!!! Ima f*ck you up on behalf of all the keyboard warriors and you Cyber Bullies!!! #FameVsClout"

Today is the day I get to knock someone out for talking shit on the internet!!!! I can't fucking wait to meet you in the ring Slik Talk!!!! This hiding you getting isn't only for you!!! Ima fuck you up on behalf of all the keyboard warriors and you Cyber Bullies!!! #FameVsClout — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) December 21, 2021 On Tuesday, Slik Talk posted a new YouTube video in which he claimed there was no chance Cassper would beat him. He also issued a final warning to Cassper and said it wasn't too late to stop this fight from happening. "I will forget about it and pretend nothing ever happened.

"All I need from you is to pay me my 100K and apologise to me because what I'm about to do to you is not even legal. It's about to get ugly for you," he said. Cassper posted a clip from the video on his Twitter account and said he'd watched it to hype himself up. "Watched this this morning just to get myself in the mood. It's not what he's saying that pisses me off cause that's all lies, it's his voice that irritates me.

“Time to switch this Chubby Chipmunk up!!! Click on the link 2 watch the fight #FameVsClout link: https://t.co/jCalsd40Xt https://t.co/eSeBF7tNVd" Watched this this morning just to get myself in the mood. It's not what he's saying that pisses me off cause that's all lies, it's his voice that irritates me. Time to switch this Chubby Chipmunk up!!! Click on the link 2 watch the fight #FameVsClout link: https://t.co/jCalsd40Xt pic.twitter.com/eSeBF7tNVd — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) December 22, 2021 Regardless of what ultimately happens, Slik Talk is set to bag a cool R100K just for participating in the fight. Cassper raised the stakes even higher when said he will give Slik Talk an extra 100K if he knocks him out.