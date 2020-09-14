Cassper Nyovest and Thobeka Majozi welcome baby boy Khotso

Congratulations Mufasa... Simba has finally landed! Local rapper Cassper Nyovest and his partner Thobeka Majozi welcomed their son, Khotso on Sunday. Taking to Twitter shortly before Khotso was born, the doting dad shared a photograph of himself donning scrubs alongside the doctor, captioning the post. “Let's f****ing gooooo!!!!!! #AnyMinuteNow.” Let's fucking gooooo!!!!!! #AnyMinuteNow pic.twitter.com/LHuqL5iCD4 — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) September 13, 2020 Moments later, Cassper who dropped his long-awaited album #AMN on Friday, shared the exciting news of his son’s arrival, also revealing the baby’s name, he wrote: ”This album means sooo much more and it makes sooo much sense now that my son, Khotso is here. #AnyMinuteNow.” This album means sooo much more and it makes sooo much sense now that my son, Khotso is here. #AnyMinuteNow — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) September 13, 2020 You made this experience a bliss. Thank you soo much Doctor. You deserve a TV show!!!! Hahaha what a funny guy!!!! Thank you .@DrNgotho pic.twitter.com/f82RSdNsAx — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) September 14, 2020 After the news broke, fans and celebrity friends including renowned record producer Black Coffee, musician King Monada and TV host Minnie Dlamini-Jones took to social media to congratulate the couple.

Below are some of the Twitter reactions.

In June, Cassper confirmed that he is going to be a father for the first time.

Taking to social media a day after Father’s Day, the then dad-to-be offered: “I'm going to be a father any minute now”.

Sharing an image of the baby scan, Mufasa revealed that he is dropping his latest album, and he will be a father too.

The star said the album was inspired by his son.

"The album cover is an actual scan of my son in his beautiful mother's womb. (I’m) excited about this album but I'm more excited bout being a dad to a beautiful baby boy. #AMN drops September 11th," he said at the time.