Cassper Nyovest bags new TV sponsor days before his fight with Priddy Ugly

Mere days before his anticipated celebrity boxing match with fellow rapper Priddy Ugly at the Capital City’s Sun Bet Arena at Time Square Casino, Cassper Nyovest announces a new TV sponsor. Taking to his social media pages on Thursday, the “Mama I Made It” hitmaker shared the exciting news with his fans that the fight will be broadcast live on ESPN Africa, DStv channel 218.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I have great news for you all. A lot of people have been asking me about this and I’m proud to announce that the fight is going to be broadcast on ESPN Africa, DStv channel 218,” said Nyovest. BREAKING NEWS!!! Fight will be airing live on ESPN AFRICA!!!! That’s channel 218 on Dstv!!!!



South Africa, you can come watch the fight live at Sun Arena this Saturday in Pretoria!!! Kopa le shape kota so you can look good on Tv!! Tickets at Web tickets!!! #CassperVsPriddyUgly pic.twitter.com/LtQuad7mbs — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) September 29, 2022 This comes two weeks after the rapper had revealed that SuperSport had withdrawn its sponsorship. Responding to a fan’s tweet about where the show will be airing, Mufasa confirmed that SuperSport had withdrawn its sponsorship.

“I hope this fight is going to show on SuperSport,” wrote @tatteddiplomat. “Nah. Not showing on SuperSport. Long story but we lost the SS partnership, which then led to us losing betting company sponsorship cause they want TV,” explained Nyovest. While fans congratulated the star on securing the TV deal, a Twitter user who goes by the name @lebz_manopoz, asked Cassper if he fixed his match with actor and musician Naak Musiq.

“I keep hearing this a lot. People think I got paid for the result of my last fight. I didn’t throw the match,” said Nyovest. “If I threw the match with Naak then I wouldn’t be so pissed off at what happened that night with judges and ref. I’m not losing this fight on Saturday doe. I’m ready.” I keep hearing this a lot. People think I got paid from the result of my last fight. I didn’t throw the match. If I threw the match with Naak then I wouldn’t be so pissed off at what happened that night with judges and ref. I’m not losing this fight on Saturday doe. I’m ready https://t.co/v94T8kEYQc — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) September 29, 2022 Meanwhile, it seems Nyovest is still in denial about losing to Naak Musiq.

In his effort to prove that the fight was judged unfairly, Mufasa shared a video from their match that took place in Sun City, in April, where he was seen throwing some serious punches at his opponent. “Your boy was eating these all night. The last clip was a knockdown in round 3 by the way. The guy couldn’t even stand up after falling on me. His legs are gone. He continued: “Did the referee count? No! Did the judges count it? No! Why? Only God knows. Well, I know too but that’s another story for another day.

“Lol I’m back in the ring this Saturday bringing more PAIN! Leaving nothing to the judges this time !!! #CassperVsNaakMusiq #CassperVsPriddyUgly #Boxing” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@casspernyovest) Meanwhile, Nyovest’s rival, Priddy Ugly laughed off rumours that he may be using drugs to enhance his performance to help him defeat Nyovest. “I’m seeing talks of steroids under my post, it’s wild that gents think I look so good that it can’t be natural 😂,” said the “Soil” hitmaker.