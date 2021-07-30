Cassper Nyovest calls off boxing fight with Prince Kaybee

Cassper Nyovest has called off his boxing match with Prince Kaybee. The hip hop heavyweight was meant to have a celebrity boxing match with the music producer and DJ but took to Twitter to announce it was cancelled.

Cassper said he wasn't willing to meet Prince Kaybee's “delusional” conditions to participate in the boxing match and asked his fans to suggest a new opponent. This was after he sparked talk of the match this week. “The Kaybee thing is dead. I have realised that n****s wanna get clout from tweeting or they tryna finesse money to fall on encase they lose.

“I was looking forward 2 getting in the ring with dude but he is delusional with his demands. “Who else y’all think would make a good fight?” he wrote. The Kaybee thing is dead. I have realized that niggas wanna get clout from tweeting or they tryna finesse money to fall on incase they lose. I was looking forward 2 getting in the ring with dude but he is delusional with his demands. Who else yall think would make a good fight? — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) July 29, 2021 This week Prince Kaybee exposed Cassper on Twitter for offering him R350 000 to participate in the fight.

“You offered a 350k contract… I make that anyway in a dry month. “So if it's for free let's meet now where you are but if you going to make profit out of it I want 2.5 million, I’m not scared of your fake wealth papa, put your money where your mouth is,” he wrote. But Shotpan you offered a 350k contract, o buwas masepa, I make that anyway in a dry month. So if its for free lets meet NOW where you are but if you going to make profit out of it I want 2.5Million, I’m not scared of your fake wealth papa, put your money where your mouth is. https://t.co/JbDh2TTi4a — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) July 28, 2021 This week the enemies got into a twar after Kaybee took to Twitter to air his thoughts on celebrities being disconnected from their fans.

He wrote: “Another thing about celebrities is the disconnect to the fans, they can’t seem to put back value where they got it from. “For instance you give away samples to celebrity friends and never to the people that bring the value, so now it creates a talking point but never an impact.” He continued: “It’s basically like Sandton and Alexandra, you work the land of the rich but don’t benefit from it, although its just across the street from you.”

Its basically like Sandton and Alexandra, you work the land of the rich but don’t benefit from it although its just across the street from you. — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) July 28, 2021 The post was clearly targeted at Cassper, who has recently posted numerous pictures of himself giving his away samples of his newly released sneakers, RF990, to his celebrity friends and influences like designer Rich Mnisi, Kefilwe Mabote, music powerhouse Oskido and actress Ntando Duma. After seeing the post, Cassper didn’t waste any time in letting his fingers get to work. He replied to the tweet: “Sa gago ke go bua marete ka nna. Sign the boxing contract, get the clout from me knocking your ass out or make a hit.