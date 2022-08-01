Cassper Nyovest calls out SA hip hop artists: ‘You’re too worried about amapiano’

South African hip hop has been taking a beating from amapiano over the past few years. After dominating the airwaves just five years ago with the likes of Kwesta, Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C dropping hit after hit, SA hip hop’s popularity has plummeted since the emergence of amapiano.

With this drop in popularity, many of hip hop’s most talented artists have either crossed over to amapiano or taken a musical hiatus. Nyovest, who was one of the first rappers to jump on the amapiano bandwagon, has been typically vocal about this. Last year, he advised local rappers to avoid being sidelined by the movement and to cash in on the amapiano wave while they can. Now he seems to have changed his tune.

“Hip hop n***** is too worried about amapiano to be honest,” he tweeted on Sunday night. “N***** is also too worried about numbers, likes and views. Just drop music n****!! Amapiano this, amapiano that!!! Haha. The sh*t is going nowhere!!! This is the time to get creative!!! Let’s get busy!!! I'm inspired!!!” Hip hop niggas is too worried about amapiano to be honest. Niggas is also too worried about numbers,likes and views. Just drop music niggas!! Amapiano this, amapiano that!!! Haha. The shit is going no where!!! This is the time to get creative !!! Let's get busy!!! I'm inspired!!! — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) July 30, 2022 Nyovest also said he has a new single on the way, which might explain his sudden change of heart. “My next single is STUPID!!!!! LIKE THIS S*** NEED HYPE WILLIAMS TO SHOOT IT!!!!"

