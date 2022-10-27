Cassper Nyovest confirms his next boxing match opponent: ‘Me v Big Zulu definitely gone happen’

Cassper Nyovest is still trying to catch his breath after his recent boxing match with Priddy Ugly but rapper Big Zulu is ready to step into the ring and knock him out. Big Zulu accepted Nyovest’s challenge to step into the ring but has been eagerly waiting for his opponent to set the date for the match.

The “150 Bars” hitmaker is starting to get impatient with Nyovest and has publicly urged him to stop all the talk and get inside the ring. Big Zulu took to national TV to deliver his message to Mufasa. Appearing on the SABC1 show “Sports at 10”, Big Zulu told Nyovest he isn’t one who likes to talk much and urged him to issue a date, rather than talk about him on Twitter.

🥊 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐄𝐍𝐆𝐄 𝐀𝐂𝐂𝐄𝐏𝐓𝐄𝐃 🥊@BigZulu_ZN has officially accepted a fight request from @casspernyovest! #𝕊𝕡𝕠𝕣𝕥𝔸𝕥𝟙𝟘 pic.twitter.com/ezefokWrg8 — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) October 26, 2022 Having recently announced the return of his “FillUp” series, Nyovest is more focused on delivering a memorable show rather than training for a fight right now. Never one to shy away from a challenge, Nyovest took to Twitter to responded to Big Zulu and shed light on the delay. He wrote: “This is gonna be fun! Lemme #FillUpMmabathoStadium December 3 and then we deal with it. I’m still enjoying myself, training for Priddy was hard cause I had to lose gang weight.

“Lemme let my body recover a bit. Me v Big Zulu definitely gone happen.That’s my next fight!” This is gonna be fun !!!! Lemme #FillUpMmabathoStadium Dec 3rd and then we deal with it. I’m still enjoying myself , training for Priddy was hard cause I had to lose gang weight. Lemme let my body recover a bit. Me Vs Big Zulu definitely gone happen. That’s my next fight!!! https://t.co/v6LK0Be4yg — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) October 27, 2022 With the festive season fast approaching, Nyovest is just enjoying himself, living life and recovering from his recent boxing victory, but assured fans there will be a match on the cards.

