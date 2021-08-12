Cassper Nyovest discusses beef with Riky Rick, admits it’s just about egos

If there is one thing we know for sure, hip hop artists in South Africa always give their fans dope music with a side of industry beef. And if there is one artist who leads the “beef Olympics”, its Cassper Nyovest.

The hip hop heavyweight has beefed with AKA, Prince Kaybee, Riky Rick and even DJ Speedsta. Now, in the latest episode of “The Banques And Venom Show”, Cassper has addressed his issues with former friend, Riky Rick. Cassper admitted that there was no real issue and that it was all about egos. “The Riky one is very sad, that was my brother, and I keep saying that it hurts because I never thought there’d be a day where I don’t speak to Riky.

“And what hurts more is that I never thought there would be a day where I don’t want to speak to Riky”, he said when asked what the status of their relationship was. Cassper then went on to say that maybe one day the duo might be able to reconcile on a different level “You could be angry and whatever, but I genuinely don’t want to talk to him. I don’t want to solve it. Right now it’s where I am.

“I don’t think that it’s damaged forever. You know maybe one day I’ll be at Hilton College and Mikey will be taking a certificate there and Khotso is there and I happen to be sitting next to Riky. “Maybe one day we’ll connect on a different level. Not as artists but as parents. And maybe that will happen. But as Mauthi fela I think it was destroyed for like nothing.” When asked what the issue between the two was, Cassper said there was no issue.

”It definitely is an ego thing because there is no issue. There is no genuine issue. I don’t think he has an issue as well. It’s just like our egos,“ he said. Last year Cassper and Riky made headlines after a very public beef. This after Riky said that the beef between AKA and Cassper was exhausting.

In a Twitter thread, Riky explained that their ongoing twars are “draining the life out of the (rap/hip hop) culture”. The “Sidlukotini” hitmaker said that he did not approve of Supa Mega taking digs at Mufasa because even though they have not been on the best terms, Riky still has love for Cassper, his family and his team. Riky said he gains no joy from watching anyone attacking the “Move For Me” rapper. However, Cassper was not buying anything Riky said and shot back at him on Twitter, going as far as to swear at him.