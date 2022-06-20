Cassper Nyovest doesn’t think he makes ‘The Daily Show’ cut

Cassper Nyovest’s growth in the entertainment industry has been incredible but the rapper thinks he’s still got a long way to go before he reaches the level of fame of his industry friends, Black Coffee and Davido. Recently on Twitter Nyovest was asked when he will be appearing on Trevor Noah’s “The Daily Show” – he modestly responded: “I’m not that famous yet. My fan base doesn’t spread as wide as Black Coffee or Davido in America yet. Don’t know if it ever will to be honest, but I’m having fun in my lane.”

Story continues below Advertisement

I'm not that famous yet. My fan base doesn't spread as wide as a Black Coffee or Davido in America yet. Don't know if it ever will to be honest but I'm having fun in my lane. https://t.co/WgTZpzLnqu — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) June 17, 2022 Noah previously featured South African talents like Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, DJ Black Coffee, artist Nelson Makamo and actresses Nomzamo Mbatha and Thuso Mbedu on his show. Nyovest’s success over the past decade has been nothing short of amazing, aside from his award-winning music career, the “Siyathandana” hitmaker’s business portfolio has flourished too. Nyovest branched out into the footwear industry with his sneaker brand “Drip” and in November, 2021 he released his alcohol brand “Billiato”, which has been selling out quicker than it can be replaced.