Local rapper Cassper Nyovest has been called out for a body shaming caption in a thirst trap picture. 

Posting a picture of himself with fitness trainer and model Tumi Seeco, who was pulled from the Feather Awards last year after homophobic comments he made surfaced online, in the gym and captioned the post: "I used to be the guy in the background. Hard work and dedication put me in the front line!!!!!"

The "Tito Mboweni" has been documenting his weight-loss and fitness journey and is not ashamed of showing his body all over social media. 

However, tweeps we're impressed with the caption of the picture and many called him out for body shaming comment especially since he used to call himself the "sexy chubby n*gga". 

One user quote tweeted him and said: "You could’ve marvelled at your transformation without bringing dude in the back into it. He’s literally minding his business uzom’sukela. Now that the shoe is on the other foot, you’ve become a bully. Disappointing."

Other tweeple also weight in on the matter dragging Mufasa for his comments. 

After all the backlash the "Monate Mpolaye" rapper replied by saying that the guy he's making fun of is his friend. 