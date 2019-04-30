Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram

Local rapper Cassper Nyovest has been called out for a body shaming caption in a thirst trap picture. Posting a picture of himself with fitness trainer and model Tumi Seeco, who was pulled from the Feather Awards last year after homophobic comments he made surfaced online, in the gym and captioned the post: "I used to be the guy in the background. Hard work and dedication put me in the front line!!!!!"

The "Tito Mboweni" has been documenting his weight-loss and fitness journey and is not ashamed of showing his body all over social media.

I used to be the guy in the background. Hard work and dedication put me in the front line!!!!! pic.twitter.com/9wyXmDZeHi — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 30, 2019

However, tweeps we're impressed with the caption of the picture and many called him out for body shaming comment especially since he used to call himself the "sexy chubby n*gga".

One user quote tweeted him and said: "You could’ve marvelled at your transformation without bringing dude in the back into it. He’s literally minding his business uzom’sukela. Now that the shoe is on the other foot, you’ve become a bully. Disappointing."

Other tweeple also weight in on the matter dragging Mufasa for his comments.

You could’ve marvelled at your transformation without bringing dude in the back into it. He’s literally minding his business uzom’sukela. Now that the shoe is on the other foot, you’ve become a bully. Disappointing. https://t.co/KjRm7PUpFa — Edgar Allan Hoe (@Kaiserin_Mandie) April 30, 2019

So unnecessary. What the hell — BonFire (@BonoloMaphutha) April 30, 2019

They guy in the background didn’t deserve this 😔🥺 — pineapple-senpai🍍 (@sparkzkhumalo) April 30, 2019

Why must he put another person down. Men of this country are weird. — your mans bite (@OOOMIRRIAM) April 30, 2019

Cass don't be this guy man asseblief tog — Kopano Radebe (@KOPZERO) April 30, 2019

After all the backlash the "Monate Mpolaye" rapper replied by saying that the guy he's making fun of is his friend.

Lol... That's my friend. He was visiting me so I took him to gym. He'll get there. Just gadda push. — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 30, 2019



