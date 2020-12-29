Cassper Nyovest dragged for calling President Cyril Ramaphosa ‘dude’

Local rapper and record producer Cassper Nyovest received backlash for referring to President Cyril Ramaphosa as ’dude’. This comes after Ramaphosa’s announcement to move the country to adjusted lockdown level 3, on Monday. In his address, Ramaphosa said the country was moving to adjusted level 3 which includes the ban of alcohol sale, consumption and transportation, the prohibition of all indoor and outdoor gatherings until January 15. In his state of national address, the visibly emotional Ramaphosa reiterated that mass gatherings are the major contributors to the surge of the pandemic, with South African recently recording over one million confirmed cases of Covid-19. "We want to decrease unsafe interactions between people, we want to increase the implementation of our five key prevention measures – social distancing, masks, hand hygiene, symptom-checking and testing,“ said Ramaphosa.

In response to the Ramaphosa’s speech, Cassper took to social media, encouraging peeps to stay safe during these trying times.

He wrote: “This dude looks like he is crying.

“Like I feel for him. This is genuine.”

But his comment received mixed reactions, with tweeps stating that the rapper is disrespecting the president.

Below are some of the Twitter reactions.

“Ga ona hlompo (You have no respect) Casper "dude"ke mang“ commented Caroline Rathabe.

“That is where we differentiate between a school drop-out (no matter his/her social status)… And critical thinkers…

“Education doesn't only helps us to have money but to think critical… You can't call the president of the country "dude" he isn't your friend,“ wrote AJ Mpika.

That is where we differentiate between a school dropout (no matter his/her social status)..And critical thinkers..

Education doesn't only helps us to have money but to think critical..

“So Mr president ke Dude Cassper?,” added user Baki wa Lepantsula.

“You call a president a dude.

“That's why Grade 12 is important.

“Don't attack me I'm talking about matric, ” said Cebisa Myahise.

“Dude hebanna a whole president, ” added Nubian Queen.

In another post the “Nokuthula” hitmaker expressed his gratitude after he managed to beat the virus when he first tested positive earlier in the year, also urging South Africans to adhere to Covid-19 protocols.

He wrote: “Guys. I'm shook, again. I had Covid in June so I know it's real but to see and read this makes me understand how lucky I was and that this thing is still out there taking lives.

“We really need to think about how we moving.

“Do we even wash our hands still?

“Are we being careful ?”

But tweeps quick to remind the muso that he and other artist have been hosting gigs were patrons were seen not adhering to any of the safety regulations.

Bra Stan tweeted: “Cass we love you, but you are also not careful, your performances are always full.”

In his defence, Cassper replied: “My tweet literally says WE need to start thinking about how we moving.

“Kante what do you guys read?

“I am seeing fault in myself.

“This is why I don't like debating on Twitter.

“You can never be right and people don't read to understand but rather read to respond.”

Other local artists including Zodwa Wabantu, AKA and DJ Shimza have been accused of partying up a storm without following any of the regulations too.