Cassper Nyovest goes on a rant after lockdown level 4 announcement

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Sunday in which he announced that the country would be moving to lockdown level 4, rapper Cassper Nyovest weighed in on the matter. In his address, Ramaphosa said level 4 would be implemented for 14 days, and the sale of alcohol and all gatherings, whether indoors or outdoors, were prohibited. Leisure travel in and out of Gauteng is also not allowed.

Cassper took to Twitter in a rant in which he said he hopes the country makes it out alive because livelihoods are “officially gone”. “We are doomed. Finished! Done! Y'all stay safe out there. I hope we make it out alive at least because our livelihoods are officially gone,” Cassper said in response to the regulations. We are doomed!!! Finished!!! Done!!! Yall stay safe out there. Hope we make it out alive atleast cause our livelihoods are officially gone. Re mo masepeng!!! — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) June 27, 2021 “Tomorrow was supposed to be the launch of my new sneaker #RootOfFame. The company spent so much money & time planning tomorrow.

“If Gauteng gets locked down tonight I would not be okay. Ya noh, it’s very hard to progress in these times. How about a warning 2 weeks before or sumn?” he said. Tomorrow was supposed to be the launch of my new sneaker #RootOfFame. The company spent so much money & time planning tomorrow. If Gauteng gets locked down tonight I would not be okay. Ya noh, its very hard to progress in these times. How about a warning 2 weeks before or sumn? — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) June 27, 2021 He went on to engage with tweeps who accused him of being dramatic. “I feed families, my guy. I know you think it's easy cause I always have a smile on my face, but my downfall means a lot of people lose their jobs,” he told one tweep.

I feed families my guy. I know you think it's easy cause I always have a smile on my face but my downfall means a lot of people lose their jobs. We gone be ayt doe. Hope everyone else survives too. https://t.co/cQ46DDvdG3 — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) June 27, 2021 The “Move For Me” hitmaker took a shot at critics “crucifying” him for speaking out for those who are affected. “When you keep quiet cause you're good, they crucify you. “When you speak out for those who are affected, even though you are not, they crucify you.