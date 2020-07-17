Cassper Nyovest goes on another Twitter rant about the SAMAs

Cassper Nyovest is not holding back letting people know exactly what he thinks of the South African Music Awards(SAMAs) nomination list. This week the star said that Nadia Nakai, who is signed to his label, Family Tree, should have been nominated and now he has said that the annual awards "don't mean sh*t". Responding to Cassper's tweet about Nadia, "Go Go Girl" singer Ayanda Jiya said she felt she was not nominated because she does not belong to a prominent label. "Didn't get nominated for best Rnb album and I had 3 singles from that album that were dominating the charts on radio and tv. my current single ft Stogie T is one of the most played music videos on tv this year... I guess it's coz I'm not with a prominent label. My 2cents", she said. Ayanda's response triggered Cassper's rant who went on to detail why he stays away from the awards.

"Eish sorry Ayanda, I know how much this can hurt. My first album was snubbed at the SAMAs & I was given best new comer. I wasn't even nominated 4 song of the year with Doc Shebeleza. I stayed away from the SAMAs and become the biggest rapper they have ever seen without the SAMAs", he said.

He went on to call the awards "sh*t" and said that artists should focus on winning new fans and not awards.

See his rant below:

.@_AyandaNhlapo what im trying 2 show is the Samas dont mean shit no more. I know as an artist we love to be acknowledged but the Samas don't hold the weight they used to hold. I was also snubbed cause i didnt sign 2 a major label & majors run the awards. Rather fans than awards. — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) July 16, 2020

You actually don't but artists hurt cause they work hard & i feel their pain cause they took away a moment from me that i could never get back. I then decided i would show them i would make it without the Samas and look at me today. Rather work to win fans than to win awards. https://t.co/qU4bQwJBJK — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) July 16, 2020