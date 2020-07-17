EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest goes on another Twitter rant about the SAMAs

Cassper Nyovest is not holding back letting people know exactly what he thinks of the South African Music Awards(SAMAs) nomination list. 

This week the star said that Nadia Nakai, who is signed to his label, Family Tree, should have been nominated and now he has said that the annual awards "don't mean sh*t".

Responding to Cassper's tweet about Nadia, "Go Go Girl" singer Ayanda Jiya said she felt she was not nominated because she does not belong to a prominent label. 

"Didn't get nominated for best Rnb album and I had 3 singles from that album that were dominating the charts on radio and tv. my current single ft Stogie T is one of the most played music videos on tv this year... I guess it's coz I'm not with a prominent label. My 2cents", she said. 

Ayanda's response triggered Cassper's rant who went on to detail why he stays away from the awards. 

"Eish sorry Ayanda, I know how much this can hurt. My first album was snubbed at the SAMAs & I was given best new comer. I wasn't even nominated 4 song of the year with Doc Shebeleza. I stayed away from the SAMAs and become the biggest rapper they have ever seen without the SAMAs", he said. 

He went on to call the awards "sh*t" and said that artists should focus on winning new fans and not awards. 

See his rant below: 

Cassper Nyovest

