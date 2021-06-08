Cassper Nyovest: I forget how famous I am

Local rapper Cassper Nyovest is appreciative of the love from fans even when they surround him unexpectedly.

Over the weekend, a fan shared a video of the “Move For Me” rapper getting out of his car.

A crowd of people surrounded him and are taking pictures and videos in a parking lot.

Twitter user @dinnydeethulo asked Cassper: “Mara fave how does this make you feel? This kind of love?”

Mara fave how does this make you feel?🥺🥺🥺This kind of love?What goes through your mind vele o bona batho ba bangata bao bontsha lerato so?@casspernyovest ❤❤❤❤ https://t.co/MlM60RuiyN — Dineo A.Thulo❤ (@dinnydeethulo) June 5, 2021

The “Siyathandana” rapper replied: “It's scary cause sometimes I forget how famous I am.

“I will be chilling cracking jokes with my team while we parking the BOOM I get mobbed.

“I appreciate it though, like man, the way South Africa has loved and embraced me as their son is nothing short of amazing. I am grateful.”

It's scary cause sometimes I forget how famous I am. I will be chilling cracking jokes with my team while we parking the BOOM I get mobbed. I appreciate it though, like man, the way South Africa has loved and embraced me as their son is nothing short of amazing. I am grateful. https://t.co/261eEtTOdb — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) June 5, 2021

Last week, Cassper took to social media to make a playful, yet sarcastic and boastful, short video that let his fans and foes know that his song “Siyathandana” is the best in the country.

In the video captioned “Is it too early for facts?”, Cassper said: “Well guys, you can’t have it all you know.

“Woke up today, I have a big a** pimple, so I might not have clear skin, but I got the biggest song in the country,” he said before breaking out in song and laughing.

Some of Cassper’s haters came at him in the comments.

“I bet u bought that song from Boohle n made it urs,” said a tweep.

Cassper was quick to hit back, saying: “You're gonna lose your money if you keep betting on things you know nothing about. I do sense a lil bit of hurt though.”