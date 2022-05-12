Cassper Nyovest: ‘I'm feeling like a billionaire right now’

Rapper Cassper Nyovest can't believe how successful his life turned out compared to a decade ago and it has left him feeling “like a billionaire”. Nyovest went from being a successful rapper who once “filled-up the Dome“ to making great strides in the alcohol and footwear industry.

Reflecting on his journey to success over the past 10 years, Nyovest took to Twitter recently to post: “10 years ago, if you woulda told me I would be flying to my home, Mafikeng in a Private Jet wearing my Shoes, drinking Billiato which I own too, I woulda said skang sha sha. “Life turned out amazing 4 me, I won't lie. I'm feeling like Billionaire right now!! #BilliatoATasteOfWealth”. 10 years ago,if you woulda told me I would be flying to my home, Mafikeng in a Private Jet wearing my Shoes, drinking Billiato which I own too, I woulda said skang sha sha. Life turned out amazing 4 me,I won't lie. I'm feeling like Billionaire right now!! #BilliatoATasteOfWealth — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) May 11, 2022 In June 2021, Nyovest signed what is popularly known as the “Legacy Deal”. It saw him partnering with Drip Footwear CEO Lekau Sehoana.

The deal was worth R100 million at the time and, a month later, Nyovest revealed his first sneaker with the brand. In November 2021, the “Siyathandana” hitmaker released his alcohol brand “Billiato”. Judging from another Twitter post, this business venture has also been extremely successful for the rapper. Nyovest posted: “The sales for Billiato keep going crazy. We just Sold Out for the 2nd time this year. We just did a restocking with Pick N Pay, Ultra, Spar, Makro and all the other big retailers. Thank you so much for the support”.

