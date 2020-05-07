Cassper Nyovest insists he is still 100% independent
Rapper Cassper Nyovest reassured his followers and fans that he was still an independent artist.
The "Move For You" hitmaker set the record straight after a follower thought his album "Thuto" was such a “masterpiece” because he "released 'Thuto' while he was still independent".
Cassper responded by saying he owned and directed 100% of his craft, but wouldn't spill all the tea because his industry mates “would be mad” at him.
“I'm still indi bro. In a joint venture partnership with UMD. Still own and direct 100%. Would break it down but half of the game would be mad. I am still signed understand myself and I still fund myself. Every cent Universal uses gets paid back by me, not by taking ownership of anything.”
When a follower called on him to make a thread to teach other artists how they too can become successful in the music business, Cassper rubbished the idea saying: “Twitter was not a place of teaching but for fun and games”.
“I would love to but Twitter is not the place for teaching. Here it's all fun and games. They just wanna laugh and make fun of successful people. I was actually planning a music workshop before lockdown where I can filter the idiots and engage with people who wanna learn from me."
