Cassper Nyovest insists he is still 100% independent

Rapper Cassper Nyovest reassured his followers and fans that he was still an independent artist.





The "Move For You" hitmaker set the record straight after a follower thought his album "Thuto" was such a “masterpiece” because he "released 'Thuto' while he was still independent".





Cassper responded by saying he owned and directed 100% of his craft, but wouldn't spill all the tea because his industry mates “would be mad” at him.



